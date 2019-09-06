Log in
TSX futures little changed ahead of monthly jobs data

09/06/2019 | 07:37am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of jobs data in Canada and the United States.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's employment data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and Canada's Ivey PMI data for August is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> closed up 125.97 points, or 0.77 percent, at 16,574.81.on Thursday.

The U.S. Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payroll data is due at 8:30 a.m ET. It is likely to show that the U.S. economy added 158,000 jobs in August compared with a gain of 164,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.34% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26%.

TOP STORIES

More than two dozen oil companies wrote to Canada's energy regulator on Thursday to support or oppose it intervening in Enbridge Inc contentious proposal to overhaul shipping contracts on the Mainline pipeline network.

Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday and raised its annual forecasts, buoyed by strength in its online and menswear businesses.

CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is cutting its workforce by 20%, or 180 people, following Health Canada's investigation into the company's non-compliance in its operations.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$91 from C$90

Empire Company Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$39 from C$34

Trevali Mining Corp: CIBC cuts ratings to underperform from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1508.1; -0.72 percent

US crude: $55.22; -1.92 percent

Brent crude: $59.71; -2.03 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Aug: Expected 158,000; Prior 164,000

0830 Private payrolls for Aug: Expected 150,000; Prior 148,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Aug: Expected 8,000; Prior 16,000

0830 Government payrolls for Aug: Prior 16,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Aug: Expected 3.7%; Prior 3.7%

0830 Average earnings mm for Aug: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Average earnings yy for Aug: Expected 3.1%; Prior 3.2%

0830 Average workweek hours for Aug: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.3 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Aug: Prior 63.0%

0830 U6 underemployment for Aug: Prior 7.0%

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 1.19% 83.32 Delayed Quote.21.25%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 7.41% 2.32 Delayed Quote.-64.69%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.41% 26728.15 Delayed Quote.14.58%
EMPIRE COMPANY LIMITED 0.03% 37.18 Delayed Quote.28.96%
ENBRIDGE INC 1.28% 45.08 Delayed Quote.6.30%
GOLD -0.92% 1504.92 Delayed Quote.20.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.07% 59.78 Delayed Quote.8.24%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 4.27% 188.41 Delayed Quote.54.93%
NASDAQ 100 1.86% 7862.539134 Delayed Quote.20.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 8116.828205 Delayed Quote.18.67%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.99% 63.51 Delayed Quote.11.10%
S&P 500 1.30% 2976 Delayed Quote.18.71%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.77% 16574.81 Delayed Quote.14.50%
TREVALI MINING CORP 2.63% 0.195 Delayed Quote.-53.01%
WTI -1.67% 55.31 Delayed Quote.20.37%
