TSX futures lower ahead of GDP data

Numbers for Canada's third quarter GDP and October producer prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index edged 0.08% lower at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 13.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,114.52 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.23%.

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)