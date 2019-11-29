Log in
TSX futures lower ahead of GDP data

11/29/2019 | 07:44am EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday, ahead of the country's gross domestic product data due later in the day.

Numbers for Canada's third quarter GDP and October producer prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index edged 0.08% lower at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 13.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,114.52 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.23%.

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 28164 Delayed Quote.20.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8444.708853 Delayed Quote.32.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 8705.175184 Delayed Quote.30.33%
S&P 500 0.42% 3153.63 Delayed Quote.25.80%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 17114.52 Delayed Quote.18.92%
