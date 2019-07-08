Log in
TSX futures lower as U.S. rate cut hopes fade

07/08/2019 | 07:27am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as investors scaled back expectations for a hefty rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Strong U.S. jobs data last week put off bets that the U.S. central bank would give in to calls for aggressive policy easing.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> fell 46.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 16,541.99 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.38%. [.N]

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
