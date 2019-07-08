TSX futures lower as U.S. rate cut hopes fade

Strong U.S. jobs data last week put off bets that the U.S. central bank would give in to calls for aggressive policy easing.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> fell 46.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 16,541.99 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.38%. [.N]

