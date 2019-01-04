Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSX futures rise as oil gains on China-U.S. trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 01:43pm CET
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, as oil prices rose on the upcoming Sino-U.S. trade talks and a survey that showed an expansion in China's services sector in December.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.96 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil rose to around $57 a barrel, also supported by a Reuters survey that showed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut crude output in December.

Statistics Canada's jobs data, unemployment rate and producer price numbers are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed 134.41 points, or 0.94 percent, down at 14,212.75 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.3 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.4 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.83% 22686.22 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 -3.36% 6147.1276 Delayed Quote.0.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.04% 6463.5041 Delayed Quote.0.46%
S&P 500 -2.48% 2447.89 Delayed Quote.0.13%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.94% 14212.75 Delayed Quote.0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pStock futures jump on trade talk hopes; jobs data in focus
RE
02:07pChinese triad offers a tonic to battered markets
RE
02:06pChinese triad offers a tonic to battered markets
RE
02:04pChinese triad offers a tonic to battered markets
RE
01:59pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Decarbonising the Balkans with solar
PU
01:44pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : BoC, ECB, New talks between Beijing and Washington...
01:43pTSX futures rise as oil gains on China-U.S. trade talks
RE
01:35pEx-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on U.S. charges over Mozambique loans
RE
01:32pYen edges back as Chinese confirm U.S. trade talks
RE
01:31pYen edges back as Chinese confirm U.S. trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4NETFLIX : NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash-Flow Issues
5APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.