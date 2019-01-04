TSX futures rise as oil gains on China-U.S. trade talks

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.96 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil rose to around $57 a barrel, also supported by a Reuters survey that showed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut crude output in December.

Statistics Canada's jobs data, unemployment rate and producer price numbers are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed 134.41 points, or 0.94 percent, down at 14,212.75 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.3 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.4 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)