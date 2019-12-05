Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 07:28am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday, helped by gains in oil prices ahead of an OPEC meeting where members are expected to agree on increasing production cuts.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade balance data is due at 08:30 a.m ET and Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.03% at 16,897.34 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.39% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.48%. [.N]

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 27649.78 Delayed Quote.18.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.83% 63.58 Delayed Quote.12.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 8296.529366 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8566.671901 Delayed Quote.30.60%
S&P 500 0.63% 3112.76 Delayed Quote.24.17%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.03% 16897.34 Delayed Quote.18.97%
WTI 0.45% 58.68 Delayed Quote.22.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37aDollar General lifts profit forecast, tops third-quarter expectations on sales
RE
07:28aTSX futures rise as oil prices gain
RE
07:27aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
07:23aPompeo says US warns partners of risks from 'untrusted' 5G networks
RE
07:23aFutures rise on increased hopes of trade deal with China
RE
07:20aCapital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington Partners with American Children’s Home to Host Holiday Toy Drive
SE
07:16aCommercial International Bank Egypt seeks to buy small Kenyan bank
RE
07:16aESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Klaus Regling at Eurogroup press conference
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
5Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group