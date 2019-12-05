TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade balance data is due at 08:30 a.m ET and Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.03% at 16,897.34 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.39% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.48%. [.N]

