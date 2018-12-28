TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.72 percent at 7:07 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> closed up 385.02 points, or 2.79 percent, at 14,165.21 on Thursday.

Oil prices rebounded, recovering slightly from heavy losses this week, but remained close to the lowest levels in over a year as rising U.S. inventories and concern over global economic growth rattled markets.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.53 percent at 7:16 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc said that Green Growth Brands Ltd's proposed C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion) all-stock hostile bid undervalued the company.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Husky Energy Inc : Eight Capital cuts target price to C$20 from C$22

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Reuters/CRB Index Total Return <.TRCCRBTR>: 176.5666; fell 0.03 percent

Gold futures: $1281.2; rose 0.01 percent [GOL/]

US crude: $45.04; rose 0.96 percent [O/R]

Brent crude: $52.26; rose 0.19 percent [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Chicago PMI for Dec: Expected 62.0; Prior 66.4

1000 Pending Homes Index for Nov: Prior 102.1

1000 Pending Homes Sales mm for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct, Prior -2.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

($1 = C$1.36)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)