Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 01:57pm CET
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as oil prices bounced back from the previous session's steep losses.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.72 percent at 7:07 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> closed up 385.02 points, or 2.79 percent, at 14,165.21 on Thursday.

Oil prices rebounded, recovering slightly from heavy losses this week, but remained close to the lowest levels in over a year as rising U.S. inventories and concern over global economic growth rattled markets.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.53 percent at 7:16 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc said that Green Growth Brands Ltd's proposed C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion) all-stock hostile bid undervalued the company.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Husky Energy Inc : Eight Capital cuts target price to C$20 from C$22

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Reuters/CRB Index Total Return <.TRCCRBTR>: 176.5666; fell 0.03 percent

Gold futures: $1281.2; rose 0.01 percent [GOL/]

US crude: $45.04; rose 0.96 percent [O/R]

Brent crude: $52.26; rose 0.19 percent [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Chicago PMI for Dec: Expected 62.0; Prior 66.4

1000 Pending Homes Index for Nov: Prior 102.1

1000 Pending Homes Sales mm for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct, Prior -2.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

($1 = C$1.36)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.-37.82%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 5.38% 14.1 Delayed Quote.-20.56%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 2.79% 14165.21 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pFREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pFuelCell Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call on January 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time
GL
02:31pQUADRON CANNATECH : Reports 2018 Six Month Revenue of $1,434,742, a 51% Increase Over 2017 Six Month Revenue
AQ
02:31pAmerican Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces Filing of Form 10-K
GL
02:31pSIYATA MOBILE : Provides Year End Corporate Update
AQ
02:31pADDvantage Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2018
GL
02:31pEDWARDS LIFESCIENCES : ' SAPIEN 3 Ultra Transcatheter Heart Valve Receives FDA Approval
PR
02:31pAgritek Holdings, Inc. Announces First Sales of its Brand MD Vapes With New Broad Spectrum Zero THC Hemp CBD Oil Distillate and Full Spectrum "Crystal Resistant" CBD Oil Under Licenses in Colorado and Puerto Rico
GL
02:30pTESLA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:30pWisdomTree Canada Announces Revised 2018 Annual Capital Gains Distributions and Cash Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
3NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.