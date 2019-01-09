TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Log in
0
01/09/2019 | 07:35am EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in oil prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.22 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Bank of Canada is expected to announce its decision on interest rate at 10:00 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Canadian housing starts data is expected at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 101.02 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,605.15, on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.09% 23787.45 Delayed Quote.1.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6551.8473 Delayed Quote.2.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.08% 6896.9984 Delayed Quote.2.84%
S&P 500 0.97% 2574.41 Delayed Quote.1.71%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.70% 14605.15 Delayed Quote.0.72%
