TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.22 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Bank of Canada is expected to announce its decision on interest rate at 10:00 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Canadian housing starts data is expected at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 101.02 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,605.15, on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent.

