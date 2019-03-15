TSX futures rise on renewed U.S.-China trade talk hopes

The Xinhua new agency reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer, and the two sides made substantive progress on the talks.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

January manufacturing sales data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 62.42 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 16,087.55 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.62 percent.

