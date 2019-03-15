Log in
TSX futures rise on renewed U.S.-China trade talk hopes

03/15/2019 | 07:42am EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday on fresh hopes of a resolution to the trade dispute between the United States and China.

The Xinhua new agency reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer, and the two sides made substantive progress on the talks.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

January manufacturing sales data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 62.42 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 16,087.55 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.62 percent.

(Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 25709.94 Delayed Quote.10.21%
NASDAQ 100 -0.19% 7243.013593 Delayed Quote.14.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 7630.910217 Delayed Quote.15.19%
S&P 500 -0.09% 2808.48 Delayed Quote.12.03%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.39% 16087.55 Delayed Quote.12.76%
