TSX futures slip as oil prices drop on renewed COVID-19 fears

Two European patients are confirmed to have been re-infected with COVID-19, raising concerns about people's immunity to the coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.31%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.48%.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.06% lower at 16,617.48.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.39%. [.N]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Bank of Montreal: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$81 from C$75

Bank of Nova Scotia: RBC cuts target price to C$61 from C$64

Superior Plus Corp : Atb Capital raises target price to C$14 from C$13.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1916.6; +2.1% [GOL/]

US crude: $43.14; -0.48% [O/R]

Brent crude: $45.72; -0.31% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Jul: Expected 4.3%; Prior 7.6%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Jul: Expected 2.0%; Prior 3.6%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Jul: Prior 9.5%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Jul: Expected 1.9%; Prior 3.4%

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)