TSX futures slip as oil prices drop on renewed COVID-19 fears

08/26/2020 | 07:39am EDT
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

Canada's main stock index futures inched lower on Wednesday, dragged by falling oil prices due to renewed fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two European patients are confirmed to have been re-infected with COVID-19, raising concerns about people's immunity to the coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.31%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.48%.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.06% lower at 16,617.48.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.39%. [.N]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Bank of Montreal: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$81 from C$75

Bank of Nova Scotia: RBC cuts target price to C$61 from C$64

Superior Plus Corp : Atb Capital raises target price to C$14 from C$13.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1916.6; +2.1% [GOL/]

US crude: $43.14; -0.48% [O/R]

Brent crude: $45.72; -0.31% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Jul: Expected 4.3%; Prior 7.6%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Jul: Expected 2.0%; Prior 3.6%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Jul: Prior 9.5%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Jul: Expected 1.9%; Prior 3.4%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.21% 28248.44 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 11721.8053 Delayed Quote.33.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 11466.471989 Delayed Quote.26.83%
S&P 500 0.36% 3443.62 Delayed Quote.6.59%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.06% 16617.48 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. 0.89% 12.47 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -0.67% 56.1 Delayed Quote.-23.52%
