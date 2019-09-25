Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TSX futures slip on lower oil prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 07:33am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main index fell on Wednesday, as oil prices slipped over demand concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly intensified worries over fuel demand.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 16% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX ended 0.41% lower at 16,798.33 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.38%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Lithium Americas Corp has cut its budget and production target for a proposed Nevada mine amidst growing concern of a global supply glut for the white metal, a key ingredient used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Enbridge said on Tuesday it had received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 54 steel supports along its underwater Line 5 pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Torex Gold Resources INC: CIBC initiates coverage with neutral rating and price target of C$20.50

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: BMO cuts target price to C$330 from C$335

Trisura Group Ltd: BMO raises target price to C$34 from C$32

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1529; fell 0.23% [GOL/]

US crude: $56.47; fell 1.43% [O/R]

Brent crude: $62.08; fell 1.62% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0800 (Approx.) Build permits R number for Aug: Prior 1.419 mln

0800 (Approx.) Build permits R change mm for Aug: Prior 7.7%

1000 New home sales-units for Aug: Expected 0.660 mln; Prior 0.635 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Aug: Expected 3.5%; Prior -12.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.22% 0.89819 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.57% 1.64496 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.02% 80.92 Delayed Quote.0.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.16% 0.74349 Delayed Quote.3.85%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 0.23% 300.41 Delayed Quote.24.01%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.53% 26807.77 Delayed Quote.15.53%
ENBRIDGE INC 0.54% 46.86 Delayed Quote.10.49%
GOLD -0.10% 1530.08 Delayed Quote.18.11%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP -1.90% 4.14 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.74% 61.98 Delayed Quote.19.36%
NASDAQ 100 -1.39% 7710.044447 Delayed Quote.23.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.46% 7993.626798 Delayed Quote.22.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.04% 0.83641 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP -2.17% 45 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -0.84% 2966.6 Delayed Quote.19.34%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.41% 16798.33 Delayed Quote.17.99%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 1.72% 18.35 Delayed Quote.41.26%
TRISURA GROUP LTD 0.17% 29.3 Delayed Quote.12.26%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.24% 1.3267 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
WTI -0.65% 56.44 Delayed Quote.29.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aCHINA CITIC BANK : Notification Letter to Shareholders on Publication of 2019 Interim Report and Change Request Form
PU
07:53aREGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX : : Queries By SGX On The Business Times And Straits Times Articles Of 25 September 2019
PU
07:53aJUERGEN MUELLER AT SAP TECHED : We Want You to Have Maximum Business Impact
PU
07:53aTENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks
PU
07:53aAZIMUT LAUNCHES THE NEW PRIVATE MARKETS PLATFORM : over 10 billion euros in AuM to be invested in the real economy within the next five years.
PU
07:53aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Altria end merger talks; Juul CEO steps down
AQ
07:53aREDSENSE MEDICAL PUBL : announces new project with European Nurses Association
AQ
07:51aMore Than 60 Lenders Join CrediVia Marketplace to Source Commercial Loans
BU
07:50aSTARAMBA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:48aFROMAGERIES BEL : The Bel Group is transforming its business model and brands to accelerate the company's sustainable growth strategy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group