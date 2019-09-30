TSX futures up as investors shrug off fresh trade jitters

The Donald Trump administration's reported move fueled more U.S.-China trade angst ahead of critical negotiations next week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on producer prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX <.GSPTSE> falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.36%. [.N]

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)