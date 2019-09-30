Log in
News : Companies
TSX futures up as investors shrug off fresh trade jitters

09/30/2019 | 08:10am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main index were slightly higher on Monday, as investors shrugged off reports that Washington is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

The Donald Trump administration's reported move fueled more U.S.-China trade angst ahead of critical negotiations next week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on producer prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX <.GSPTSE> falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.36%. [.N]

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
