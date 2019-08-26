Log in
TSX futures up on hopes of easing trade tensions

08/26/2019 | 07:27am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, bolstered by a rise in oil prices, as the United States and China sought to ease trade war tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders in France, said Chinese officials had contacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight and offered to return to the negotiating table.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> fell 1.33% to 16,037.58 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.67% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.75%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Desjardins cuts rating to hold from buy

Profound Medical Corp: Raymond James initiates coverage with outperform rating and C$4 target price

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1532.3; +0.29 percent

US crude: $54.58; +0.76 percent

Brent crude: $59.61; +0.46 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Durable goods for July: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.9%

0830 Durables ex-transport for July: Expected 0.0%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for July: Prior 2.9%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for July: Expected -0.1%; Prior 1.5%

0830 National Activity Index for July: Prior -0.02

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Aug: Prior -6.30

(Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.37% 25628.9 Delayed Quote.9.87%
GOLD -1.11% 1530.21 Delayed Quote.19.07%
GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. -1.28% 3.87 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.41% 59.8 Delayed Quote.11.52%
NASDAQ 100 -3.15% 7464.994501 Delayed Quote.21.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.00% 7751.765644 Delayed Quote.20.44%
PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP 1.10% 0.92 Delayed Quote.67.27%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL -3.00% 76.2 Delayed Quote.2.41%
S&P 500 -2.59% 2847.11 Delayed Quote.13.57%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.33% 16037.58 Delayed Quote.13.48%
WTI 3.09% 54.75 Delayed Quote.23.28%
