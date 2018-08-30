TTA and Unum Win the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Silver Award for Leadership Development

The Training Associates Corporation (TTA), a leading provider of
learning and development talent and solutions, is delighted to announce
that it has won the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Silver Award for
Leadership Development for the work that TTA did for its client Unum in
creating a leadership development program, helping evolve Unum’s
leadership development program to meet the changing needs of the
marketplace.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005171/en/
Brandon Hall Group Silver Excellence in Leadership Development 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php
Unum needed a leadership development program centered on clear goals for
corporate strategy, coaching to higher performance, supporting employees
through change, and modeling leadership at all levels. Kim Bolton,
Unum’s Program Director of Leadership Development, describes her
inspiration for the new learning model, saying, “When you think about
insurance companies, you usually think of words like corporate, rigid,
regulated, and risk averse. As our market changes, our customers and
employees are also changing – so our culture has to change.” Kim’s goal
was to equip Unum’s 1,200 managers with the skills to lead their company
toward a collaborative future.
“We are grateful to have been able to help Unum with this
transformational leadership development initiative, empowering their
employees, and making them more effective. We are honored to receive
this Brandon Hall Excellence Silver Award for Leadership Development,”
said Maria Melfa, TTA’s President and CEO, “It’s always rewarding to
work on leadership development projects, as we did with Unum, as those
projects have far-reaching impact.”
“Excellence Award winners personify innovation that drives business
results. Our winners embrace the future and embrace change and the
challenges that go with it,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating
Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “It is
amazing in reviewing these entries how organizations – both large and
small – work across functions to make human capital management a
valuable asset the enables business success.”
The award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent
senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives
based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program,
functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.
Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM
Excellence Conference, January 23-25, 2019, at the Hilton West Palm
Beach in Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in
breakout sessions sharing their leading practices during the 2½-day
conference.
“The excellence of our award winners allows us to create unique content
that actively involves attendees and gives them proven solutions to
adapt to their own environment when they get home,” Brandon Hall Group
CEO Mike Cooke said. “The conference also affords these award
winners some well-deserved recognition and validation for the risks they
took to take HCM to the next level in their companies.”
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that
provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and
Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent
Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.
With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering
world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is
focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and
large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and
practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Brandon Hall’s Mission: Empower excellence in organizations
around the world through our research and tools each and every day.
At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines
research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The
Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable
executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people,
processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which
aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and
efficient. (www.brandonhall.com)
About The Training Associates
An award-winning innovator, The Training Associates is a recognized
global leader for Learning & Development (L&D) talent and solutions.
Organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 corporations, rely on
The Training Associates’ agility to support their L&D initiatives of any
size or scope across all training modalities.
TheTrainingAssociates.com
About Unum
Unum Group (www.unum.com)
is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United
States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US,
Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life,
accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help
protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an
illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help
self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The
company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017 and provided nearly
$7 billion in benefits.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005171/en/