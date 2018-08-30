TTA and Unum Win the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Silver Award for Leadership Development

The Training Associates Corporation (TTA), a leading provider of learning and development talent and solutions, is delighted to announce that it has won the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Silver Award for Leadership Development for the work that TTA did for its client Unum in creating a leadership development program, helping evolve Unum’s leadership development program to meet the changing needs of the marketplace.

Unum needed a leadership development program centered on clear goals for corporate strategy, coaching to higher performance, supporting employees through change, and modeling leadership at all levels. Kim Bolton, Unum’s Program Director of Leadership Development, describes her inspiration for the new learning model, saying, “When you think about insurance companies, you usually think of words like corporate, rigid, regulated, and risk averse. As our market changes, our customers and employees are also changing – so our culture has to change.” Kim’s goal was to equip Unum’s 1,200 managers with the skills to lead their company toward a collaborative future.

“We are grateful to have been able to help Unum with this transformational leadership development initiative, empowering their employees, and making them more effective. We are honored to receive this Brandon Hall Excellence Silver Award for Leadership Development,” said Maria Melfa, TTA’s President and CEO, “It’s always rewarding to work on leadership development projects, as we did with Unum, as those projects have far-reaching impact.”

“Excellence Award winners personify innovation that drives business results. Our winners embrace the future and embrace change and the challenges that go with it,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “It is amazing in reviewing these entries how organizations – both large and small – work across functions to make human capital management a valuable asset the enables business success.”

The award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, January 23-25, 2019, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions sharing their leading practices during the 2½-day conference.

“The excellence of our award winners allows us to create unique content that actively involves attendees and gives them proven solutions to adapt to their own environment when they get home,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “The conference also affords these award winners some well-deserved recognition and validation for the risks they took to take HCM to the next level in their companies.”

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall’s Mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (www.brandonhall.com)

About The Training Associates

An award-winning innovator, The Training Associates is a recognized global leader for Learning & Development (L&D) talent and solutions. Organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 corporations, rely on The Training Associates’ agility to support their L&D initiatives of any size or scope across all training modalities.

TheTrainingAssociates.com

About Unum

Unum Group (www.unum.com) is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017 and provided nearly $7 billion in benefits.

