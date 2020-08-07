TTB Newsletter for August 7, 2020

IN THIS ISSUE

Greetings! This week's top news includes information about paying your taxes online via Pay.gov, a notice of USDA rulemaking on enforcing the Organic Program, and a TTB vacancy announcement for specialist positions in Cincinnati.

TTB taxpayers may use Pay.gov, a convenient and fast online platform, to make secure electronic tax payments and to submit tax returns and operational reports.

The first step is to register for a Pay.gov account. You must do this directly with TTB, rather than on the Pay.gov website, in order to view the TTB forms. To ensure we only give access to someone who has legal authority to sign documents on behalf of your business, the registration process involves some extra authentication steps, meaning you won't have instant permission to use Pay.gov. So plan ahead, and don't wait until just before your next tax payment is due.

To register, complete a Pay.gov User Agreement. For faster service, email the form to TTB. Otherwise you may send it via mail to the address on the form.

For additional information, see Pay.gov User Enrollment Instructions.

Filing your taxes online can give you peace of mind and save you time. Register today!

TTB regulations provide that organic claims appearing on alcohol beverage labels and in advertisements must comply with the requirements of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) National Organic Program (NOP) regulations at 7 CFR part 205, as interpreted by the USDA.

SOURCE:Federal Register / Vol. 85, No. 151 / Wednesday, August 5, 2020

AGENCY: Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA

ACTION: Proposed rule

SUMMARY: Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) proposes amending the USDA organic regulations to strengthen oversight and enforcement of the production, handling, and sale of organic agricultural products. The proposed amendments are intended to protect integrity in the organic supply chain and build consumer and industry trust in the USDA organic label by strengthening organic control systems, improving farm to market traceability, and providing robust enforcement of the USDA organic regulations. Topics addressed in this proposed rule include: Applicability of the regulations and exemptions from organic certification; National Organic Program Import Certificates; recordkeeping and product traceability; certifying agent personnel qualifications and training; standardized certificates of organic operation; unannounced on-site inspections of certified operations; oversight of certification activities; foreign conformity assessment systems; certification of grower group operations; labeling of nonretail containers; annual update requirements for certified operations; compliance and appeals processes; and calculating organic content of multi-ingredient products.

DATES: Send comments on or before October 5, 2020.

We're looking for qualified applicants to fill 4 Specialist positions at our National Revenue Center located in Cincinnati, Ohio. We are filling both permit specialist and tax specialist positions at this time.

In general, specialists review applications and and issue permits to TTB-regulated alcohol or tobacco businesses, or examine taxpayer accounts to ensure compliance with TTB excise tax requirements.

Position Permit or Tax Specialist Location Cincinnati, Ohio Pay Scale & Grade GS 9 - 11 Salary $55,003 to $86,512 per year Application Deadline August 12

For more details, view the vacancy announcement: 20-TTB-45-P.

TTB Newsletter Archives >>>