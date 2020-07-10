TTB Newsletter for July 10, 2020

IN THIS ISSUE

Greetings! In this week's top news we are announcing that a new free trade agreement for North America has entered into force, we've accepted an offer in compromise from Anheuser Busch for alleged trade practice violations, and we'll be presenting TTB distilled spirits training at a virtual conference next week.

On Wednesday July 1, the U.S. - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA) entered into force, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). USMCA's Alcohol Beverages Annex contains provisions regarding the sale and distribution of alcohol beverages, as well as labeling and certification provisions that address technical barriers to trade. The Annex also preserves the recognition of certain distinctive products of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Learn more on the web site of the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

TTB accepted a $5 million offer in compromise (OIC) from Anheuser-Busch, LLC ('A-B') for alleged violations of the trade practice provisions of Federal Alcohol Administration Act. In addition to the OIC, A-B served a two-day suspension of its importer and wholesaler permits in Littleton, Colorado, and a four-day suspension of its importer and wholesaler permits in Denver, Colorado.

For additional details read our press release.

You may view the OIC and suspension documents on our administrative actions page.

If you are interested in learning from TTB about distilled spirits records/reports/returns, formulas, and labeling, we'll be presenting three 50-minute sessions on those topics during the 2020 ADI Virtual Craft Spirits Conference & Vendor Expo, July 14-16.

See additional details on our Outreach Program page.

