TTN Fleet Solutions : Addresses COVID-19 Regarding Trucking Industry

03/19/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Transportation Executives continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 virus and its impact on the supply chain, as well as the global economy. With nationwide closures of large gatherings, schools, churches, and sporting events, many businesses are looking to follow suit, but are concerned with continuity of operations. Maintenance Departments within fleets are facing this challenge head-on and are looking to outsourced partners for answers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005428/en/

Image By: Fernando Cortes, TTN Fleet Solutions

As the industry leader in outsourced breakdown management and backup contact center services, many of the nation’s largest fleets have partnered with TTN Fleet Solutions as the answer.

President and CEO, Jeff St. Pierre, founded the business to assist in times such as this, “At our core, TTN has committed to be a trusted partner that fleets lean on when they need us the most. Keeping drivers on the road is a critical part of trucking operations, and maintenance groups don’t have the luxury of simply shutting down. That is where we help.” TTN operates a 24/7/365 technical contact center in Argyle, Texas, where its team of breakdown coordinators stands ready to assist fleets at a moment’s notice with the “flip of a switch.”

“With fully cloud-based technologies such as Fleet Assist, an enterprise level Unified Communication Platform, as well as sophisticated integrations into fleets’ maintenance software, we are intentionally designed to be the most seamless outsourced maintenance partner in the industry,” explains St. Pierre. “We build custom solutions based on the fleet’s needs; from simply managing driver’s phone calls when you are short staffed, to a fully outsourced emergency roadside assistance program, and everything in between.”

TTN Fleet Solutions was founded in 2009 and from day one was on the leading edge of cloud-based technologies in the transportation industry. They have continued to invest in and focus on the most advanced cloud-based solutions for all aspects of their business. “Should the need arise, we have put a tremendous amount of effort in making sure that the company can operate 100% remotely. From answering the phone to sending a customer’s final invoice, all our business transactions can be performed from anywhere in the world with zero disruption in continuity,” says St. Pierre.

Several of their fleet partners have consulted with TTN to replicate best practices in redundancies and Disaster Recovery (DR) Planning. St. Pierre explains, “There are a lot of unknowns regarding how severe the virus’ impact will be, but fleets have found peace of mind in knowing that TTN is there to back them up should their teams be impacted. We stand committed to serving as the total outsource maintenance solution and overflow assistance for the industry.”

About TTN Fleet Solutions

TTN Fleet Solutions helps customers achieve better business results with industry-leading vehicle maintenance and repair technology and services. The company offers emergency roadside assistance, towing and accident management, scheduled and preventive maintenance, and call center solutions.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group