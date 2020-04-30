TTP plc : Collaborates with ODx to Develop New Technology to Address Antibiotic Resistance

TTP plc (TTP), a leading independent technology and product development company, has announced today that it has partnered with ODx (ODx Innovations Ltd), a company committed to developing a system for assessing urinary tract infections (UTIs). The collaboration is focussed on bringing ODx’ system to market through TTP’s Desktop Biology service.

The ODx system offers the potential to revolutionise the turnaround time for the assessment of suspected UTIs, reduce the use of antibiotics and provider faster access to optimal antimicrobial therapy. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria have become a serious threat to global health. Our current healthcare procedures are too weak to win the war against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Without serious action, simple infections that were easily treated with antibiotics in the past could become lethal.

ODx’ proprietary detection technique relies on subjecting urine samples to an antibiotic panel to assess the effectiveness of each compound at killing bacteria. TTP and ODx have further refined and developed this technology to provide rapid and multiplexed analysis. The test passes light through samples, monitoring optical response over time to investigate bacterial growth, and if/how this is affected by the presence of different antibiotics. The multiplex cartridge allows for different antibiotic panels and concentrations to be tested, depending upon clinical settings and geography.

Once released, it is expected the system will be placed in doctors’ offices, hospital outpatient clinics and potentially pharmacies. This will help assess suspected UTIs at the point of care, ensuring the most appropriate antibiotics are identified as quickly as possible. Facilitating the development of personalised treatment plans, the system will help tackle antibiotic resistance by reducing un-necessary prescriptions, whilst making sure that antibiotic courses have the maximum possible effectiveness for a given patient.

The system is being co-developed through TTP’s Desktop Biology service, which was launched in 2016 to help companies accelerate the development of their assay to a product for use in diagnostics or research. TTP has been ODx’ development partner since early 2019, enabling their detection technology through a multi skilled team from both parties covering biology, microfluidics, optics, human factors and engineering capabilities.

Piers Harding, Programme Manager at TTP, commented: "Working with ODx to develop a system that actively addresses the antibiotic resistance issue is particularly rewarding as it has the potential to make a significant difference to the way infections are diagnosed and treated. It’s a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking company.”

Giles Sanders, Consultant in Life Science Business Development at TTP, said: “The relationship with ODx represents TTP’s commitment to work at the forefront of Life Science, utilising our engineering and biology teams to develop a world class hub for the development of technologies that have a real positive impact on society.”

Giles Hamilton, CEO of ODx, said: “The talented team at TTP are a real pleasure to work with. Taking our system to the next stage rapidly would not be possible without their support. We look forward to working with them to help health care professionals in addressing one of the most challenging issues in healthcare today.”

To find out more about how TTP plc’s Desktop Biology service is helping bring innovative technologies to market, please visit: www.ttp.com/desktop-biology

