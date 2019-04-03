Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TTP plc : spin-out Cellular Highways Ltd to Commercialise Next-Generation Cell-Sorting Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:04am EDT

  • TTP plc invests £1.7m ($2.2m), to fast-track development of first commercial product, Highway 1™, bench-top cell-sorting instrument
  • Highway 1 addresses a major unmet need for improved cell-sorting technology, with applications including development of cell therapies, liquid biopsy diagnostics, and high-throughput drug discovery
  • Advanced cell-sorting technology is based on Vortex-Actuated Cell Sorting technology, developed to support translation of research to the clinic

TTP plc (TTP), a leading independent technology and product development company, has announced today the formation of Cellular Highways Ltd. The new spin-out has been founded to commercialise TTP’s proprietary Vortex-Actuated Cell Sorting (VACS) technology, and fast-track development of a first commercial product, Highway 1™. TTP has invested £1.7m ($2.2m) in the spin-out, in addition to over £2m development funding to date. Highway 1 will be unveiled at CYTO, the 34th Congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry, in Vancouver, 22-26 June 2019.

The VACS technology has the potential to enable new cell therapies, liquid biopsy diagnostics, and high-throughput drug discovery applications. It is the first cell sorting technology with the demonstrated core performance to translate research to the clinic, enabling high-throughput cell sorting that is sterile and free of cross-contamination, and scalable to therapeutically-relevant batches of cells. VACS provides an enclosed, sterile cell sorting chip, where cells can be typed according to molecular markers, and sorted into separate outputs. Importantly, the technology is multiplexable, enabling scaling up to large batches of cells (upwards of around a billion) at high speed, to support development of cell therapies and diagnostics.

A team at TTP, led by Dr Salman Samson Rogers, has been developing the VACS technology over the past two years. To exploit the potential of the VACS platform, TTP has launched Cellular Highways to develop a new generation of automated high-throughput cell sorting instruments for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Dr Rogers has also been appointed CEO of Cellular Highways. Highway 1, Cellular Highways’ first commercial product, has been designed to provide “an aseptic cell sorter for every lab”. Input and output fluids are entirely contained in sterile sort microfluidic cartridges, which house the inertial sorter chip, to eliminate risks associated with biohazardous aerosols, and cross-contamination.

Cellular Highways will be based at TTP’s Melbourn Science Park headquarters.

Dr Salman Samson Rogers, CEO at Cellular Highways, commented: “Our mission is to make better cell sorting accessible to every laboratory, and to enable therapeutic and diagnostic cell sorting applications that are ill-served by incumbent products. Powered by VACS technology, our instruments will reduce the cost and complexity of cell sorting and will be easy to operate. We are interested in hearing from beta testers, research partners, new colleagues and anyone with an interest in better cell sorting.”

Matthew Carr, Head of Life Sciences at TTP and Chairman of Cellular Highways, said: “Investing in new technology and product development is at the heart of what we do at TTP. The launch of Cellular Highways is a great example of what happens when technically brilliant people come together, working across disciplines in a collaborative and creative environment. I want to thank the Cellular Highways team for all their hard work so far and I am looking forward to the launch of Highways 1.”

ENDS

For further information please visit www.ttp.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aSINOPEC KANTONS : Notice of 2018 AGM
PU
05:37aSINOPEC KANTONS : Circular of 2018 AGM
PU
05:37aSINOPEC KANTONS : Proxy Form for 2018 AGM
PU
05:37aIP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019
PU
05:37aWANGUO INTERNATIONAL MINING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019
PU
05:37aGLOBAL MASTERMIND CAPITAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Match 2019 (in PDF)
PU
05:37aSTATE TRADING OF INDIA : Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Change in Directors
PU
05:37aSAVILLS : North outperforms South in the Brexit-paced prime housi…
PU
05:37aSAVOSOLAR OYJ : Updated time schedule in Savosolar's rights issue
PU
05:37aYUEXIU PROPERTY : (1) poll results of the general meeting ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
4Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case
5SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About