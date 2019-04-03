TTP plc : spin-out Cellular Highways Ltd to Commercialise Next-Generation Cell-Sorting Technology

TTP plc (TTP), a leading independent technology and product development
company, has announced today the formation of Cellular Highways Ltd. The
new spin-out has been founded to commercialise TTP’s proprietary
Vortex-Actuated Cell Sorting (VACS) technology, and fast-track
development of a first commercial product, Highway 1™. TTP has invested
£1.7m ($2.2m) in the spin-out, in addition to over £2m development
funding to date. Highway 1 will be unveiled at CYTO,
the 34th Congress of the International Society for Advancement of
Cytometry, in Vancouver, 22-26 June 2019.
The VACS technology has the potential to enable new cell therapies,
liquid biopsy diagnostics, and high-throughput drug discovery
applications. It is the first cell sorting technology with the
demonstrated core performance to translate research to the clinic,
enabling high-throughput cell sorting that is sterile and free of
cross-contamination, and scalable to therapeutically-relevant batches of
cells. VACS provides an enclosed, sterile cell sorting chip, where cells
can be typed according to molecular markers, and sorted into separate
outputs. Importantly, the technology is multiplexable, enabling scaling
up to large batches of cells (upwards of around a billion) at high
speed, to support development of cell therapies and diagnostics.
A team at TTP, led by Dr Salman Samson Rogers, has been developing the
VACS technology over the past two years. To exploit the potential of the
VACS platform, TTP has launched Cellular Highways to develop a new
generation of automated high-throughput cell sorting instruments for
research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Dr Rogers has also
been appointed CEO of Cellular Highways. Highway 1, Cellular Highways’
first commercial product, has been designed to provide “an aseptic cell
sorter for every lab”. Input and output fluids are entirely contained in
sterile sort microfluidic cartridges, which house the inertial sorter
chip, to eliminate risks associated with biohazardous aerosols, and
cross-contamination.
Cellular Highways will be based at TTP’s Melbourn Science Park
headquarters.
Dr Salman Samson Rogers, CEO at Cellular Highways, commented: “Our
mission is to make better cell sorting accessible to every laboratory,
and to enable therapeutic and diagnostic cell sorting applications that
are ill-served by incumbent products. Powered by VACS technology, our
instruments will reduce the cost and complexity of cell sorting and will
be easy to operate. We are interested in hearing from beta testers,
research partners, new colleagues and anyone with an interest in better
cell sorting.”
Matthew Carr, Head of Life Sciences at TTP and Chairman of Cellular
Highways, said: “Investing in new technology and product
development is at the heart of what we do at TTP. The launch of Cellular
Highways is a great example of what happens when technically brilliant
people come together, working across disciplines in a collaborative and
creative environment. I want to thank the Cellular Highways team for all
their hard work so far and I am looking forward to the launch of
Highways 1.”
ENDS
For further information please visit www.ttp.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005339/en/