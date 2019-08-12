Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Zuora, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:45am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZUO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 12, 2018 and May 30, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 13, 2019.       

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Zuora focused on implementing its RevPro product for new customers ahead of the compliance deadline for accounting standard ASC 606. The Company failed to maintain adequate resources to facilitate the integration of RevPro with its core business. The year-long focus on RevPro after its acquisition and the delay in integration materially impacted the Company’s results. Because of the limited market for RevPro after the ASC 606 deadline, demand for the solution could be reasonably expected to decline. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Zuora, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:00aACCENTURE : Helps Radisson Hotel Group Transform its Group Sales, Business Development, and Operations in the Americas with Integrated Digital Platform
BU
08:58aCENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:58aDeliveroo to end operations in Germany, focus on other markets - spokesman
RE
08:56aAUDI : One-two result and lead of the standings for Audi in ADAC GT Masters
PU
08:56aMECHEL : Announces the 1H 2019 Financial Results Release Date
PU
08:56aSHANGHAI JIN JIANG HTL : 12/08/2019 change of company name of non-hong kong company, ...
PU
08:56aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : FY2019 Third Quarter Form 10-Q (JCI plc)
PU
08:56aSTONEHILL : Expands into Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Lending for All Asset Classes
BU
08:55aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:55aNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
2THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
5TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group