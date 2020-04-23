TUFN INVESTOR UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (“Tufin” or the Company”) (NYSE: TUFN) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Tufin’s April 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tufn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin’s business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

In April 2019, Tufin completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7.7 million shares of common stock priced at $14.00 per share and raising approximately $107.8 million in capital. Then, on January 9, 2020, Tufin announced preliminary unaudited revenue and non-GAAP operating loss estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Tufin announced that it expects to report total revenue in the range of $29.5 million to $30.1 million, compared to its previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million, and that Tufin now anticipates non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $1.1 million to $2.6 million, compared to the Company’s previous guidance of non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $0.0 million to $3.0 million. Following this news, Tufin’s stock dropped sharply.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Tufin you have until June 5, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

