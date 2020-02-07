Log in
TUI sells Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to JV for 700 million euros

02/07/2020 | 05:31am EST

Holiday operator TUI on Friday said it would receive 700 million euros (593 million pounds) from the sale of its Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit to its joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The deal with TUI Cruises, a 50-50 venture, values the unit at 1.2 billion euros and is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

"TUI and Royal Caribbean Cruises have developed the joint venture company on the basis of a strong partnership over the past 10 years," TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said in a statement.

"The expansion decision is the next big step of growth for us – from a strategic and a commercial perspective," he said, adding that the proceeds would also help deleverage TUI's balance sheet.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has a fleet of five ships and had core earnings of 43 million euros on sales of 305 million for the fiscal year to Sept. 30, 2019.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD -1.34% 116.67 Delayed Quote.-11.42%
TUI 0.65% 10.11 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
