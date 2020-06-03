Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TUI strikes compensation deal with Boeing, delays 737 MAX deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A closed counter of the German travel company TUI is seen at the Helmut-Schmidt-Airport during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Hamburg

Europe's biggest travel company, TUI Group, said it has struck a deal with Boeing for compensation and deferred deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jet, boosting its finances as it seeks to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in TUI rose 7% on news of the deal.

The company's London-listed shares have halved in value since the beginning of the year, after TUI was hammered by the coronavirus outbreak which halted its activities in March.

TUI said last month it needed to cut 8,000 jobs and shed 30% of costs to survive, amid forecasts that travel will take years to recover to 2019 levels.

Germany-based TUI said the details of the Boeing deal were confidential but a company insider said it was receiving around 300 million euros ($336 million).

The amount represented "a significant portion" of the financial impact of the grounding of the MAX plane, it said, and would be realised over the next two years.

The financial impact of the grounding to TUI has been around 370 million euros.

Boeing will also provide it with credits for future orders and agreed that TUI will get fewer 737 MAX aircraft over the next few years with deliveries of the 61 planes it has on order delayed by about two years, reducing TUI's expenditure at a time when cash is tight.

The company said the agreement with Boeing would help it shrink its airline businesses over the coming years, as it seeks to resize to fit the smaller travel market expected to emerge from the pandemic.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes in five months killed 346 people. TUI had 15 MAX-es before the grounding. Prior to the pandemic, TUI's earnings had been hampered by the grounding as it had to lease other planes.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by Alexander Huebner, editing by Kate Holton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 8.81% 166.9817 Delayed Quote.-53.53%
TUI AG 7.63% 5.5 Delayed Quote.-55.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pEUROFINS : Technologies Launches Total Antibody (IgG, IgA and IgM) Detection ELISA Assays to Aid the Rapid Identification of Persons Who Have Been Exposed to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
BU
01:11pRetailers and Suppliers Cite Meeting the Needs of Shoppers as the Top Advantage of Collaboration in a New Precima/Coresight Research Study
BU
01:10pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Hires Auto Industry Veterans & Launches Dealer Floorplan Financing Group
AQ
01:10pDEADLINE ALERT FOR HALL, LOPE, AND CONN : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:09pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Final Results
PR
01:08pNTT DOCOMO : Qualcomm Completes Validation of Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem on NTT DOCOMO's Low-Power Wide-Area Networks
AQ
01:07pBANK WINDHOEK : Triennial Submission Deadlines Extended
AQ
01:07pSTANBIC : Kickstarts Countrywide Distribution of COVID-19 Donations
AQ
01:06pELLIE MAE : Announces New Data Delivery Method, Encompass Data Connect Now Includes a Hosted Delivery Choice
AQ
01:06pALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIBLE FUND : Monthly Closed End Fund Earnings Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group