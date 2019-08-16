Log in
TUNE-IN ALERT! “Blink of an Eye” Cast and Musical Performance Featured on Fox News' “Fox & Friends” This Sunday

08/16/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

NASCAR Documentary Feature Film “Blink of an Eye” Cast Interview and Title Track Performance Coming to Fox News This Sunday

NASCAR Icon Michael Waltrip to be Interviewed on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Morning Show / Bobby Capps of Rock Band 38 Special to Perform Title Track “In a Blink of an Eye” Live with Special Guests Mark Matejka Guitarist for Legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kevin Marks Guitarist for Richard Marx

Excitement is building for the upcoming theatrical release of the NASCAR documentary film Blink of an Eye starring Michael Waltrip and the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. Tune in to “Fox & Friends Weekend” morning show on Fox News this Sunday, August 18th at 6 am ET for an exclusive interview with NASCAR icon and central character, Michael Waltrip.

Joining him at Fox Studios in New York City, Bobby Capps of rock band 38 Special will perform the film’s title track “In a Blink of an Eye” live on air with Special Guests Mark Matejka Guitarist for Legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kevin Marks Guitarist for Richard Marx.

Coming to theaters nationwide on September 12, 2019, Blink of an Eye unfolds the greatest NASCAR story never told: The fateful relationship between NASCAR drivers Michael Waltrip, a perennial underdog, and the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. The emotional story is brought to life by multi-Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb of TAUBLIEB Films, known for acclaimed sports documentaries such as Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle MotoCross and Producer of The Vow.

On “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Waltrip will revisit emotional pivotal moments in the making of Blink of an Eye with hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth, and his star-crossed friendship with Dale Earnhardt Sr., the most feared and iconic driver in NASCAR history.

On the fateful running of the Daytona 500 at the inception of the 2001 season, Waltrip broke his 462-race losing streak in epic, but heart-breaking fashion, in what is considered the Super Bowl of motorsports.

Triumph becomes tragedy, as Michael's best friend and team owner, Dale Earnhardt Sr., crashes in the final lap - creating a shocking debt that is paid back in spectacular and dramatic fashion on Waltrip's emotionally-charged return to Daytona, and a race to the finish with Dale's son, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The film’s title track, “In a Blink of an Eye” was written and produced by Mitch Covington, who played a fundamental role in the film’s genesis. Covington, who already produced and won an Emmy for 2016’s Unchained with Paul Taublieb, discovered the deeply moving NASCAR story and brought the filmmaker on board.

Also released as a single by Cali-Bama Records, “In the Blink of an Eye” was recorded by Bobby Capps of the legendary rock band 38 Special, as well as members of 3 Doors Down: Chris Henderson, Greg Upchurch, and Chet Roberts. This coming Sunday, Bobby Capps will perform the epic ballad used in the film’s key scenes for the first time in front of national audiences on “Fox & Friends Weekend”.

Make sure to tune in to “Fox & Friends Weekend” this Sunday at 6:00 AM ET to see Waltrip’s exclusive live interview and witness the title track performance by Bobby Capps of 38 Special on the Fox News Channel.

Check Out the Cinematic Trailer for Blink of an Eye HERE.

In a Blink of An Eye Music Video will be available on the VEVO Platform on the 38 Special Channel on August 20th.

Produced by TAUBLIEB Films, Monster Energy, and NASCAR, Blink of an Eye is distributed by 1091 Media (formerly The Orchard). For more information, visit the official film website www.blinkofaneyefilm.com.

For interview or photo requests contact Kim Dresser.

-TUNE IN-

Sunday, August 18th

6 am Eastern

on Fox News Channel

Check Out the Cinematic Trailer HERE


© Business Wire 2019
