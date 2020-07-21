Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Agricultural Input Price Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:56am EDT
Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural-IPI) increased by 6.62% annually and 0.61% monthly

Agriculture-PPI (2015=100) increased by 0.61% compared to previous month, increased by 3.13% compared to December of the previous year, increased by 6.62% compared to same month of the previous year and increased by 10.31% compared to twelve months averages, in May 2020.

Monthly changes with respect to previous month by main groups, goods and services currently consumed in agriculture index increased by 0.47% and goods and services contributing to agricultural investment index increased by 1.43%. The goods and services currently consumed in agricultural index increased by 6.09% and goods and services contributing to agricultural investment index increased by 9.95% compared to same month of the previous year.

Annual rate of changes of Agricultural-IPI (%), May 2020

The highest annual decrease was realized 4.93% in energy; lubricants subgroup

The other subgroups that indicated decrease were plant protection and pesticides with 1.30% and fertilizer and soil improvers with 0.80%. On the other hand, animal feedingstuffs with 10.68%, maintenance of materials with 10.13% and other goods and services with 9.81% subgroups where high annual increases realized.

Agricultural-IPI annual rate of changes in subgroups (%), May 2020

The highest monthly decrease was 2.62% in seeds and planting stock subgroup

The other subgroups that indicated high monthly decrease were veterinary expenses with 1.41% and fertilizer and soil improvers with 0.34% compared to previous month. In May 2020, energy; lubricants with 1.42%, other goods and services with 0.92% and maintenance of materials with 0.81% were the subgroups where high monthly increases realized.
Agricultural - IPI monthly rate of changes in subgroups (%), May 2020

The next release on this subject will be on August 21, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 09:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aFACTBOX-How 'green' is the EU's recovery deal?
RE
06:16aSME Market Report 2020 highlights the challenges faced by firms as a result of Covid-19
PU
06:10aChina to grant BNP Paribas custody and payments licence - French finance minister
RE
06:07aPensana seeks cash from banks, UK funds for Angola project
RE
06:06aGerman economy minister to speak to parliamentary committee about Wirecard
RE
06:00aFed, Walmart share the push to #maskup
RE
05:56aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Agricultural Input Price Index
PU
05:52aWirecard hires alix partners for forensic investigation of accounting scandal -sources
RE
05:51aDEPUTY MINISTER BOITUMELO MOLOI : Employment and Labour Dept Budget Vote 2020
PU
05:50aGerman economy minister altmaier says i will attend german parliamentary financial committee meeting on wirecard and give full information
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group