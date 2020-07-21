TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Agricultural Input Price Index

Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural-IPI) increased by 6.62% annually and 0.61% monthly

Agriculture-PPI (2015=100) increased by 0.61% compared to previous month, increased by 3.13% compared to December of the previous year, increased by 6.62% compared to same month of the previous year and increased by 10.31% compared to twelve months averages, in May 2020.

Monthly changes with respect to previous month by main groups, goods and services currently consumed in agriculture index increased by 0.47% and goods and services contributing to agricultural investment index increased by 1.43%. The goods and services currently consumed in agricultural index increased by 6.09% and goods and services contributing to agricultural investment index increased by 9.95% compared to same month of the previous year.

Annual rate of changes of Agricultural-IPI (%), May 2020

The highest annual decrease was realized 4.93% in energy; lubricants subgroup

The other subgroups that indicated decrease were plant protection and pesticides with 1.30% and fertilizer and soil improvers with 0.80%. On the other hand, animal feedingstuffs with 10.68%, maintenance of materials with 10.13% and other goods and services with 9.81% subgroups where high annual increases realized.

Agricultural-IPI annual rate of changes in subgroups (%), May 2020



The highest monthly decrease was 2.62% in seeds and planting stock subgroup

The other subgroups that indicated high monthly decrease were veterinary expenses with 1.41% and fertilizer and soil improvers with 0.34% compared to previous month. In May 2020, energy; lubricants with 1.42%, other goods and services with 0.92% and maintenance of materials with 0.81% were the subgroups where high monthly increases realized.

Agricultural - IPI monthly rate of changes in subgroups (%), May 2020



