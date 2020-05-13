TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Birth Statistics

Number of live births was 1 million 183 thousand 652

Number of live births was 1 million 183 thousand 652 in 2019. 51.3% of live births were boys and 48.7% of live births were girls.

Total fertility rate was 1.88 children

Total fertility rate means that the average number of live births that a woman would have under the assumption that she survived to the end of her reproductive life which is 15-49 age group and had a child according to a given age specific fertility rate.

While the total fertility rate was 2.38 children in 2001, this rate was 1.88 children in 2019. It means that a woman gave approximately 1.88 live births during her reproductive life in 2019. This showed that fertility remained below the population's replacement level of 2.10.

Number of births and total fertility rate, 2001-2019

The highest total fertility rate was in Şanlıurfa with 3.89 children

In 2019 the province having the highest total fertility rate was Şanlıurfa with 3.89 children. Şanlıurfa was followed by Şırnak with 3.37 children, Ağrı with 3.16 children and Muş with 3.15 children. The provinces having the lowest total fertility rate was Gümüşhane with 1.33 children. Gümüşhane was followed by Kütahya and Edirne with 1.34 children.

It was seen that total fertility rate of Turkey was higher than the total fertility rates of 28 European Union member countries. When the total fertility rates of 28 European Union member countries were analyzed, the country having the highest total fertility rate was France with 1.88 children and the country having the lowest total fertility rate was Malta with 1.23 children in 2018. Comparison of the total fertility rate with the European Union member countries, 2018



Source: European Union Statistical Office (Eurostat) database Crude birth rate was 14.3 per thousand

Crude birth rate means that the number of live births per thousand population. While the crude birth rate was 20.3 per thousand in 2001, this rate was 14.3 per thousand in 2019. It means that while the number of live births was 20.3 per thousand population in 2001, the number of live births was 14.3 per thousand population in 2019.

When the crude birth rate was examined by provinces, in 2019 the province having the highest crude birth rate was Şanlıurfa with 29.5 per thousand. Şanlıurfa was followed by Şırnak with 25.8 per thousand, Muş with 25.1 per thousand and Ağrı with 24.8 per thousand. The province having the lowest crude birth rate was Edirne with 8.8 per thousand. Edirne was followed by Zonguldak with 9.2 per thousand, Kastamonu with 9.3 per thousand, Giresun, Karabük and Bartın with 9.4 per thousand.

It was seen that crude birth rate of Turkey was higher than the crude birth rates of 28 European Union member countries. When the crude birth rates of 28 European Union member countries were analyzed, the country having the highest crude birth rate was Ireland with 12.5 per thousand and the country having the lowest crude birth rate was Italy with 7.3 per thousand in 2018.



Comparison of the crude birth rate with the European Union member countries, 2018



Source: European Union Statistical Office (Eurostat) database Source: European Union Statistical Office (Eurostat) database The highest age specific fertility rate was in 25-29 age group

Age specific fertility rate means that the average number of live births per thousand women in certain age group. When the fertility rate was examined by age group, it was seen that while the age specific fertility rate was in 20-24 age group with 144 per thousand in 2001, this rate was in 25-29 age group with 122 per thousand in 2019. This showed that fertility occurred at a later age of the woman.

Adolescent fertility rate means that the average number of live births per thousand women in 15-19 age group. While the adolescent fertility rate was 49 per thousand in 2001, this rate decreased to 17 per thousand in 2019. In other words, the number of live births was 17 per thousand women in 15-19 age group in 2019.

Adolescent fertility rate, 2001-2019

The average adolescent fertility rate for European Union member countries was 9 per thousand

When the adolescent fertility rates of 28 European Union member countries were analyzed, the country having the highest adolescent fertility rate was Bulgaria with 39 per thousand and the country having the lowest adolescent fertility rate was Denmark with 2 per thousand in 2018. Turkey having Adolescent fertility rate with 19 per thousand was higher than European Union average with 11 European Union member countries.

Comparison of the adolescent fertility rate with the European Union member countries, 2018



Source: European Union Statistical Office (Eurostat) database



Mean age of the mothers giving birth was 28.9

While the mean age of the mothers giving birth was 26.7 in 2001, it was 28.9 in 2019. Mean age of mother at birth of first child in 2019 was 26.4.

Mean age of the mother, 2001-2019

3.1% of births were multiple births



While 3.1% of births were multiple births in 2019, 96.4% of these births were twins, 3.4% of them were triplets and 0.2% of them were quadruplets and more.



36.2% of births were mother's first birth



When births by birth order were analyzed, it was seen that 36.2% of births were first, 32.0% were second, 18.2% were third, 12.6% were fourth and above in 2019.

The next release on this subject will be on May, 2021.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS



Birth statistics was started to be produced from the Central Civil Registration System (MERNIS) database after MERNIS had on-line application in 2001. Birth data were revised 5 years retrospectively due to delayed registrations in the administrative records. Birth statistics for 2014-2018 were updated as of March 31, 2020 and also birth statistics for 2019 were announced as of the same date in this press release.