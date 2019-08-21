Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Building Permits

08/21/2019 | 04:03am EDT
Floor area of buildings given Construction Permits decreased by 60.1%

In the first six months of 2019 compared with the previous year, number of buildings, floor area of buildings, value of buildings and number of dwelling units decreased by 60%, 60.1%, 50% and 66.3% respectively according to the Construction Permits given by municipalities to the buildings.

Buildings given Construction Permits in the total of January-June 2019;

Total floor area of buildings realized as 30.5 million m2 and 13.6 million m2 of it realized as residential building, 11.7 million m2 of it realized as non residential building and 5.2 million m2 of it realized as common used area.

According to the use of building, two and more dwelling residential buildings had the highest share with 17.8 million m2. It was followed by public entertainment, education, hospital or institutional care buildings with 3.9 million m2.

According to the type of investor, private sector had the highest share with 22.4 million m2. It was followed by public sector with 7.4 million m2 and construction cooperatives with 673 thousand m2 respectively. According to the number of dwelling units, from total 119 thousand 982 dwellings, 106 thousand 448 of it was taken by private sector, 12 thousand 80 of it was taken by public sector and a thousand 454 of it was taken by construction cooperatives.

According to the provinces, İstanbul had the highest share with 4.9 million m2. It was followed by Konya with 2.2 million m2 and Ankara with 2 million m2 respectively. The provinces which had the lowest floor area were Karabük, Iğdır and Ardahan respectively.

According to the dwelling units, İstanbul had the highest share with 20 thousand 712 dwelling units. It was followed by Konya with 7 thousand 380 dwelling units and Ankara with 5 thousand 889 dwelling units respectively. The provinces which had the lowest dwelling units were Karabük, Ardahan and Iğdır respectively.

Construction Permit, January-June 2017-2019

Floor area of buildings given Occupancy Permits increased by 2.8%

In the first six months of 2019 compared with the previous year while number of buildings and number of dwelling units decreased by 10.9% and 2.5%, floor area of buildings and value of buildings increased by 2.8% and 29.4% according to the Occupancy Permits given by municipalities to the buildings.

Buildings given Occupancy Permits in the total of January-June 2019;

Total floor area of buildings realized as 80.1 million m2 and 45 million m2 of it realized as residential building, 18.3 million m2 of it realized as non residential building and 16.7 million m2 of it realized as common used area.

According to the use of building, two and more dwelling residential buildings had the highest share with 60.2 million m2. It was followed by wholesale and retail trade buildings with 6 million m2.

According to the type of investor, private sector had the highest share with 68.4 million m2. It was followed by public sector with 10.1 million m2 and construction cooperatives with 1.6 million m2 respectively. According to the number of dwelling units, from total 389 thousand 517 dwellings, 354 thousand 495 of it was taken by private sector, 28 thousand 635 of it was taken by public sector and 6 thousand 387 of it was taken by construction cooperatives.

According to the provinces, İstanbul had the highest share with 16.1 million m2. It was followed by Ankara with 8.1 million m2 and İzmir with 3.3 million m2 respectively. The provinces which had the lowest floor area were Ardahan, Tunceli and Hakkari, respectively.

According to the dwelling units, İstanbul had the highest share with 83 thousand 463 dwelling units. It was followed by Ankara with 29 thousand 802 dwelling units and İzmir with 19 thousand 846 dwelling units respectively. The provinces which had the lowest dwelling units were Ardahan, Hakkari and Batman, respectively.

Occupancy Permit, January-June 2017-2019

The next release on this subject will be on November 19, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 08:02:03 UTC
