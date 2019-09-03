TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Consumer Price Index

Consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.86%

A rise in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.86%, on December of the previous year by 7.35%, on same month of the previous year by 15.01% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 19.62% in August 2019.

The highest monthly increase was 19.11% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco

In August 2019, the indices rose for education 4.26%, for housing 2.04%, for miscellaneous goods and services 0.89% and for hotels, cafes and restaurants 0.75%.

The highest monthly decrease was 1.94% in transportation

In August 2019, the indices declined for clothing and footwear 1.10% and for food and non-alcoholic beverages 0.77%.

The highest annual increase was 41.42% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Miscellaneous goods and services with 20.98%, furnishing and household equipment with 20.13%, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 18.52% and education with 17.59% were the other main groups where high annual increases realized.

The indicator for CPI having specified coverage (B) increased by 0.16%

A rise in CPI excluding unprocessed food, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and gold was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.16%, on December of the previous year by 6.89%, on same month of the previous year by 15.05% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 18.87% in August 2019.

In August 2019 within average prices of 418 items in the index, average prices of 43 items remained unchanged while average prices of 243 items increased and average prices of 132 items decreased.

Consumer price index, August 2019

[2003=100]





The next release on this subject will be on October 03, 2019.