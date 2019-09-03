Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Consumer Price Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.86%

A rise in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.86%, on December of the previous year by 7.35%, on same month of the previous year by 15.01% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 19.62% in August 2019.

The highest monthly increase was 19.11% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco

In August 2019, the indices rose for education 4.26%, for housing 2.04%, for miscellaneous goods and services 0.89% and for hotels, cafes and restaurants 0.75%.

The highest monthly decrease was 1.94% in transportation

In August 2019, the indices declined for clothing and footwear 1.10% and for food and non-alcoholic beverages 0.77%.

The highest annual increase was 41.42% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Miscellaneous goods and services with 20.98%, furnishing and household equipment with 20.13%, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 18.52% and education with 17.59% were the other main groups where high annual increases realized.

The indicator for CPI having specified coverage (B) increased by 0.16%

A rise in CPI excluding unprocessed food, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and gold was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.16%, on December of the previous year by 6.89%, on same month of the previous year by 15.05% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 18.87% in August 2019.

In August 2019 within average prices of 418 items in the index, average prices of 43 items remained unchanged while average prices of 243 items increased and average prices of 132 items decreased.

Consumer price index, August 2019
[2003=100]

The next release on this subject will be on October 03, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aBrexit crisis spurs collapse in UK construction orders - PMI
RE
04:48aLloyds Banking Group lands £3.7 billion Tesco Bank mortgage portfolio
RE
04:47aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Economic and Foreign Trade Activity
PU
04:41aSwiss National Bank declines comment on franc strength after unveiling new 100 note
RE
04:39aDutch central bank to regulate crypto firms from Jan. 10, orders them to register
RE
04:34aPound slides below $1.20 to three-year low as no-deal Brexit battle begins
RE
04:30aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Upgrade Two New Border Crossing Points in Mongolia to Ease Trade
PU
04:28aNigeria's economic growth slows for second quarter
RE
04:25aEPEX SPOT : Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead
PU
04:19aEuro slides to 28-month low as ECB stimulus eyed; pound sinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4Positive yields ahoy! Investors hoover up European junk bond issues
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group