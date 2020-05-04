Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Consumer Price Index

05/04/2020 | 05:19am EDT
Consumer price index (CPI) increased by 10.94% annually and 0.85% monthly

A rise in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.85%, on December of the previous year by 3.16%, on same month of the previous year by 10.94% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 12.66% in April 2020.

Annual rate of changes in CPI (%), April 2020

The lowest annual increase was 1.55% in communication

Clothing and footwear with 4.90%, recreation and culture with 4.91% and transportation with 5.54% were the other main groups where low annual increases realized. On the other hand, alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 31.32%, miscellaneous goods and services with 20.34% and housing with 14.52% were the main groups where high annual increases realized.

CPI annual rate of changes in main groups (%), April 2020

The highest monthly decrease was 1.83% in transportation

In April 2020, the other groups that indicated a decrease were communication with 1.23%, recreation and culture with 0.67% and housing with 0.32% amongst the main groups. On the other hand, miscellaneous goods and services with 4.66%, clothing and footwear with 4.08% and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 2.53% were the main groups where high monthly increases realized.

CPI monthly rate of changes in main groups (%), April 2020

In April 2020 within average prices of 418 items in the index, the average prices of 87 items decreased and the average prices of 61 items remained unchanged while the average prices of 270 items increased.

The indicator for CPI having specified coverage (B) increased by 11.27% annually and 1.11% monthly

A rise in CPI excluding unprocessed food, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and gold was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 1.11%, on December of the previous year by 2.24%, on same month of the previous year by 11.27% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 12.18% in April 2020.

The next release on this subject will be on June 03, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 09:18:09 UTC
