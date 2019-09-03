TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Domestic Producer Price Index

Domestic producer price index decreased by 0.59%

Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) decreased by 0.59% on monthly basis, increased by 6.39% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 13.45% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 30.51% on the twelve months moving averages basis in August 2019.

Domestic producer price index rate of changes, August 2019

[2003=100]



Domestic producer price index annual change on same month of the previous year, August 2019 [2003=100]



D-PPI increased by 0.71% for mining and stone quarrying, decreased by 1.01% for manufacturing, increased by 4.33% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 1.35% for water supply compared with the previous month.

Domestic producer price index and rate of changes, August 2019

[2003=100]



The highest monthly decrease was in coke and refined petroleum products

The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were index for coke and refined petroleum products by 7.74 %, for chemicals and chemical products by 1.94%, for basic metals by 1.94%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were tobacco products by 38.27%, for electricity, gas by 4.33%, for metal ores by 2.50%.

The highest monthly decrease in main industrial groupings was in intermediate goods

According to main industrial groupings classification in August 2019, the highest rate of monthly decrease was in intermediate goods by 0.89%.

According to main industrial groupings domestic producer price index and rate of changes, August 2019

[2003=100]



The next release on this subject will be on October 03, 2019.

