TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Economic Confidence Index

Economic confidence index realized as 80.7

Economic confidence index which was 83.4 in June decreased by 3.3% in July to 80.7. This decrease in economic confidence index stemmed from the decreases in consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services and retail trade confidence indices.Consumer, real sector, services and retail trade confidence indices decreased to 56.5, 96.6, 83.5 and 90.4 respectively in July. On the other hand, construction confidence index increased to 52.4 in July.

Economic confidence index, sectoral indices and the rate of changes,

July 2019



The next release on this subject will be on August 28, 2019.

EXPLANATIONS



Economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about general economic situation. The index is combined by means of a weighted aggregation of sub-indices of seasonally adjusted consumer confidence, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.In the calculation of economic confidence index, each sectoral weights are not directly applied to the five confidence indices themselves but to their normalised individual sub-indices series as equally-distributed in each sector. Within this scope, totally 20 sub-indices of confidence indices for consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction are used in the calculation.Sub-indices used in the calculation of economic confidence index are calculated with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when economic confidence index is above 100, whereas it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.