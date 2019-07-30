Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Economic Confidence Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:15am EDT
Economic confidence index realized as 80.7
Economic confidence index which was 83.4 in June decreased by 3.3% in July to 80.7. This decrease in economic confidence index stemmed from the decreases in consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services and retail trade confidence indices.Consumer, real sector, services and retail trade confidence indices decreased to 56.5, 96.6, 83.5 and 90.4 respectively in July. On the other hand, construction confidence index increased to 52.4 in July.
Economic confidence index, July 2019

Economic confidence index, sectoral indices and the rate of changes,
July 2019

The next release on this subject will be on August 28, 2019.

__________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS

Economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about general economic situation. The index is combined by means of a weighted aggregation of sub-indices of seasonally adjusted consumer confidence, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.In the calculation of economic confidence index, each sectoral weights are not directly applied to the five confidence indices themselves but to their normalised individual sub-indices series as equally-distributed in each sector. Within this scope, totally 20 sub-indices of confidence indices for consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction are used in the calculation.Sub-indices used in the calculation of economic confidence index are calculated with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when economic confidence index is above 100, whereas it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32aHuawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive first-half revenue
RE
07:30aADS : 2018 UK Defence Export Orders Worth £14bn
PU
07:23aChina will boost economy but won't use property market for stimulus-Politburo
RE
07:23aChina Politburo Vows Stabilizing Measures to Ease Economic Headwinds -State Media
DJ
07:22aHuawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive first-half revenue
RE
07:20aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result
PU
07:20aUK company insolvencies hit five-year high in second quarter
RE
07:17aEuro struggles ahead of Fed meeting
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
2BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Interim Results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group