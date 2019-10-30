Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Economic Confidence Index

10/30/2019 | 04:57am EDT
Economic confidence index realized as 89.8
Economic confidence index which was 86 in September increased by 4.5% in October to 89.8. This increase in economic confidence index stemmed from the increases in consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.Consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices increased to 57, 104.2, 90.7, 102.3 and 65.1 respectively in October.
Economic confidence index, October 2019

Economic confidence index, sectoral indices and the rate of changes,
October 2019

The next release on this subject will be on November 28, 2019.

__________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS

Economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about general economic situation. The index is combined by means of a weighted aggregation of sub-indices of seasonally adjusted consumer confidence, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.In the calculation of economic confidence index, each sectoral weights are not directly applied to the five confidence indices themselves but to their normalised individual sub-indices series as equally-distributed in each sector. Within this scope, totally 20 sub-indices of confidence indices for consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction are used in the calculation.Sub-indices used in the calculation of economic confidence index are calculated with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when economic confidence index is above 100, whereas it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:56:01 UTC
