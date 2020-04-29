TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Economic Confidence Index

Economic confidence index realized as 51.3

Economic confidence index which was 91.8 in March decreased by 44.1% in April to 51.3. This decrease in economic confidence index stemmed from the decreases in consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.Consumer confidence index decreased by 5.8% and became 54.9, real sector confidence index decreased by 36.8% and became 62.3, services confidence index decreased by 50.1% and became 46.1, retail trade confidence index decreased by 26.0% and became 75.2, construction confidence index decreased by 42.2% and became 44.7 in April compared to the previous month.

Economic confidence index, sectoral indices and the rate of changes, April 2020



The next release on this subject will be on May 28, 2020.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS



Economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about general economic situation. The index is combined by means of a weighted aggregation of sub-indices of seasonally adjusted consumer confidence, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.In the calculation of economic confidence index, each sectoral weights are not directly applied to the five confidence indices themselves but to their normalised individual sub-indices series as equally-distributed in each sector. Within this scope, totally 20 sub-indices of confidence indices for consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction are used in the calculation.Sub-indices used in the calculation of economic confidence index are calculated with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when economic confidence index is above 100, whereas it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.