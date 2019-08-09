TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Foreign Trade Indices

The overall export unit value index decreased by 4.8%

The overall import unit value index decreased by 3.7%

As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall export unit value index decreased by 4.8% in June. In the same month, compared to June 2018, the index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 1.5%, 3.8%, 14.8% and 4.8%, respectively.The overall export unit value index decreased by 5.8% in Quarter II 2019, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall import unit value index decreased by 3.7% in June. The index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 7.4%, 8.4%, 4.2% and 2.7%, respectively.The overall import unit value index decreased by 3.5% in Quarter II 2019, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

The overall export volume index decreased by 9.9%

The overall export volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year decreased by 9.9% in June. Compared with June 2018, while the index for fuels increased by 66.2%, the index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels) and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 13.7%, 12.4% and 12.6%, respectively.

The overall export volume index increased by 7.5% in Quarter II 2019, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

The overall import volume index decreased by 19.7%

In June, the overall import volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year decreased by 19.7%. The index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 31.1%, 13.7%, 12.9% and 21.8%, respectively.

The overall import volume index decreased by 16% in Quarter II 2019, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Foreign trade volume indices, June 2019

[2010=100]



The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index decreased by 15.9%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index which was 174.3 in May 2019, decreased by 15.9%, to 146.6 in June 2019. The calendar adjusted export volume index which was 148.8 in June 2018, decreased by 3.3%, to 143.9 in June 2019.

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index decreased by 0.6%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index which was 116.8 in May 2019, decreased by 0.6%, to 116.1 in June 2019. The calendar adjusted import volume index which was 131.9 in June 2018, decreased by 12.9%, to 114.9 in June 2019.

Terms of trade was 102.9 in June 2019

Terms of trade is calculated by dividing the export unit value index by the import unit value index, then multiplying the result by 100. While terms of trade was 104.1 in June 2018, it decreased by 1.2 points to 102.9 in June 2019.

Terms of trade decreased by 2.5 points to 101.5 in Quarter II 2019, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

The next release on this subject will be on September 11, 2019.