TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Foreign Trade Indices

The overall export unit value index decreased by 3.6%

The overall import unit value index decreased by 5.2%

As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall export unit value index decreased by 3.6% in August. In the same month, compared to August 2018, while the index for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 0.7%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 5.9%, 19.2% and 4.2%, respectively.As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall import unit value index decreased by 5.2% in August. The index for food, beverages and tobacco, crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 6.2%, 10.7%, 12% and 2.3%, respectively.

The overall export volume index increased by 5.3%

The overall export volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year increased by 5.3% in August. Compared with August 2018, while the index for food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 3.6%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) increased by 5.8%, 89.8% and 9%, respectively.

The overall import volume index increased by 7%

In August, the overall import volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year increased by 7%. While the index for crude materials (except fuels) decreased by 6.8%, the index for food, beverages and tobacco, fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) increased by 28.2%, 7.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

Foreign trade volume indices, August 2019

[2010=100]



The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index decreased by 1.9%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index which was 167.3 in July 2019, decreased by 1.9%, to 164.1 in August 2019. The calendar adjusted export volume index which was 156.6 in August 2018, increased by 1.6%, to 159.1 in August 2019.

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index decreased by 0.9%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index which was 124.2 in July 2019, decreased by 0.9%, to 123 in August 2019. The calendar adjusted import volume index which was 113.2 in August 2018, increased by 5.2%, to 119.1 in August 2019.

Terms of trade was 103.5 in August 2019

Terms of trade is calculated by dividing the export unit value index by the import unit value index, then multiplying the result by 100. While terms of trade was 101.8 in August 2018, it increased by 1.7 points to 103.5 in August 2019.

The next release on this subject will be on November 08, 2019.