TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Foreign Trade Indices

The overall export unit value index decreased by 2.5%

The overall export volume index decreased by 16.0%

As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall export unit value index decreased by 2.5% in March. In the same month, compared to March 2019, while the index for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 3.0%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 1.3%, 37.8% and 1.6%, respectively.The overall export unit value index decreased by 1.4% in Quarter I 2020, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.The overall export volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year decreased by 16.0% in March. Compared with March 2019, while the index for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 1.9%, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 1.5%, 10.0% and 19.1%, respectively.The overall export volume index decreased by 2.9% in Quarter I 2020, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

The overall import unit value index decreased by 6.4%

As compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year, the overall import unit value index decreased by 6.4% in March. While the index for food, beverages and tobacco remained the same, the index for crude materials (except fuels), fuels and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 7.2%, 24.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

The overall import unit value index decreased by 5.7% in Quarter I 2020, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

The overall import volume index increased by 8.8%

In March, the overall import volume index compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year increased by 8.8%. While the index for food, beverages and tobacco, and fuels decreased by 11.4% and 5.6%, respectively, the index for crude materials (except fuels) and manufactured goods (except food, beverages and tobacco) increased by 2.1% and 13.6%, respectively.

The overall import volume index increased by 15.7% in Quarter I 2020, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Import unit value and volume indices, March 2020

[2010=100]



Foreign trade indices, March 2020

[2010=100]



The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index decreased by 14.4%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted export volume index which was 162.6 in February 2020, decreased by 14.4%, to 139.2 in March 2020. The calendar adjusted export volume index which was 177.1 in March 2019, decreased by 16.0%, to 148.8 in March 2020.

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index decreased by 7.0%

The calendar and seasonally adjusted import volume index which was 138.2 in February 2020, decreased by 7.0%, to 128.6 in March 2020. The calendar adjusted import volume index which was 127.0 in March 2019, increased by 6.5%, to 135.3 in March 2020.

Calendar and seasonally adjusted foreign trade volume indices, March 2020

[2010=100]



Terms of trade was 105.2 in March 2020

Terms of trade is calculated by dividing the export unit value index by the import unit value index, then multiplying the result by 100. While terms of trade was 101.0 in March 2019, it increased by 4.2 points to 105.2 in March 2020.

Terms of trade increased by 4.6 points to 106.0 in Quarter I 2020, compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Terms of trade, March 2020

[2010=100]



The next release on this subject will be on June 10, 2020.