TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Foreign Trade Statistics

Exports decreased by 17.8% imports increased by 3.1% in March 2020

According to the provisional data, produced with the cooperation of the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Ministry of Trade, in March 2020; exports were 13 billion 422 million dollars with a 17.8% decrease and imports were 18 billion 813 million dollars with a 3.1% increase compared with March 2019.

Exports decreased by 4.0%, imports increased by 10.3% respectively in January-March 2020

In January-March 2020 period, exports were 42 billion 749 million dollars with 4.0% decrease and imports were 55 billion 655 million dollars with 10.3% increase compared with January-March 2019.

The foreign trade deficit increased by 181.6% in March 2020

In March 2020 foreign trade deficit was 5 billion 391 million dollars with a 181.6% increase compared with March 2019. In March 2020, exports coverage imports was 71.3% while it was 89.5% in March 2019.

The foreign trade deficit increased by 117.3% in January-March 2020

In January-March 2020 period, foreign trade deficit was 12 billion 906 million dollars with a 117.3% increase compared with January-March 2019. In the same period, exports coverage imports was 76.8% while it was 88.2% in January-March 2019.

Export, import and balance, March 2020



The ratio of manufacturing industries products in total exports was 94.7% in March 2020

In March 2020, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.7%, 3.3%, 1.5%, respectively.

In January-March 2020 period, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.6%, 3.5%, 1.5%, respectively.

The ratio of intermediate goods in total imports was 75.3% in March 2020

In March 2020, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 75.3%, 13.6%, 11.0%, respectively.

In January-March 2020 period, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 76.5%, 12.7%, 10.5%, respectively.

The main partner for exports was Germany in March 2020

In March 2020, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 1 billion 282 million dollars. The country was followed by USA with 880 million dollars, the United Kingdom with 801 million dollars, Italy with 541 million dollars and Spain with 507 million dollars. The share of the first five countries in total exports was 29.9% in March 2020.

In January-March 2020 period, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 4 billion 36 million dollars. The country was followed by the United Kingdom with 2 billion 525 million dollars, USA with 2 billion 366 million dollars, Iraq with 2 billion 211 million dollars, Italy with 2 billion 191 million dollars. The share of the first five countries in total exports was 31.2% in January-March 2020.

The main partner for imports was Germany in March 2020

In March 2020, the top country for Turkey's imports was Germany with 1 billion 950 million dollars. The country was followed by China with 1 billion 420 million dollars, USA with 1 billion 417 million dollars, Russia with 1 billion 378 million dollars and Switzerland with 991 million dollars. The share of first five countries in total imports was 38.0% in March 2020.

In January-March 2020 period, the top country for Turkey's imports was Russia with 5 billion 176 million dollars. The country was followed by China with 5 billion 19 million dollars, Germany with 4 billion 921 million dollars, USA with 3 billion 773 million dollars, Italy with 2 billion 264 million dollars. The share of first five countries in total imports was 38.0% in January-March 2020.

Seasonally and calendar adjusted exports decreased by 14.0%

In March 2020, seasonally and calendar adjusted exports and imports decreased by 14.0%, 2.9 %, respectively, compared with previous month. In March 2020 calendar adjusted while exports decreased by 20.3%, imports increased by 0.3% compared with March 2019.

Ratio of exports of high-tech products in manufacturing industries was 3.6%

Foreign trade by technology intensity covers the manufacturing industries' products in classification of ISIC Rev.4. According to the ISIC Rev.4, the ratio of manufacturing industries products in total exports was 94.7% in March 2020. The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries exports was 3.6%. In January-March 2020 period, the ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries exports was 3.3%.

The ratio of manufacturing industries' products in total imports was 80.3%. The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries' imports was 14.7% in March 2020. The ratio of manufacturing industries' products in total imports was 78.0% in January-March 2020. The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries' imports was 13.6% in January-March 2020.

According to the special trade system, exports were 12 billion 676 million dollars in March

According to the special trade system, in March 2020, exports were 12 billion 676 million dollars with a 18.0% decrease and imports were 17 billion 955 million dollars with a 1.9% increase compared with March 2019.

In March 2020 foreign trade deficit was 5 billion 279 million dollars with a 143.8% increase compared with March 2019.

Exports coverage imports was 70.6%, while it was 87.7% in March 2019.

Exports were 40 billion 421 million dollars in January-March 2020

According to the special trade system, exports were 40 billion 421 million dollars with a 4.2% decrease and imports were 53 billion 485 million dollars with a 9.1% increase compared with January-March 2019.

In January-March 2020 period, foreign trade deficit was 13 billion 64 million dollars with a 91.7 % increase compared with January-March 2019.

Exports coverage imports was 75.6%, while it was 86.1% in January-March 2019

The next release on this subject will be on May 29, 2020.



EXPLANATION

Foreign trade statistics are calculated according to two different trade systems, general trade system and special trade system. In the general trade system, goods entering and leaving the economic area of a country are covered. In this system, free zones, customs warehouses and goods entering or leaving the free circulation area, which constitute the economic area of the country, are included in the calculations. In the special trade system, customs warehouses and free zones are not included in the statistics, only goods entering and leaving the country's free circulation area are covered.

In this context, in order to ensure consistency with economic statistics such as balance of payments and national accounts calculations, foreign trade statistics, which is produced by Turkish Statistical Institute in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, have been published according to the general trade system in detail from January 2020. In addition, statistics according to the special trade system have been published in the press release and additional tables. Detailed methodological explanation is given in the press release annex.

