TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Foreign Trade Statistics

According to the general trade system exports and imports increased by 15.7% and 8.3% respectively, in June 2020

According to the provisional data, produced with the cooperation of the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Ministry of Trade, in June 2020; exports were 13 billion 462 million dollars with a 15.7% increase and imports were 16 billion 308 million dollars with a 8.3% increase compared with June 2019.

Exports and imports decreased by 15.1% and 3.2% respectively in January-June 2020

In January-June 2020 period, exports were 75 billion 21 million dollars with 15.1% decrease and imports were 98 billion 895 million dollars with 3.2% decrease compared with January-June 2019.

The foreign trade deficit decreased by 17.0% in June 2020

In June 2020 foreign trade deficit was 2 billion 846 million dollars with a 17.0% decrease compared with June 2019. In June 2020, exports coverage imports was 82.6% while it was 77.2% in June 2019.

The foreign trade deficit increased by 73.2% in January-June 2020

In January-June 2020 period, foreign trade deficit was 23 billion 874 million dollars with a 73.2% increase compared with January-June 2019. In the same period, exports coverage imports was 75.9% while it was 86.5% in January-June 2019.

The ratio of manufacturing industries products in total exports was 94.5% in June 2020

In June 2020, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.5%, 3.6%, 1.5%, respectively.

In January-June 2020 period, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.2%, 3.6%, 1.7%, respectively.



The ratio of intermediate goods in total imports was 73.7% in June 2020

In June 2020, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 73.7%, 14.7%, 11.4%, respectively.

In January-June 2020 period, according to the BEC classification, the ratios of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods in total imports were 75.7%, 13.7%, 10.3%, respectively.



The main partner for exports was Germany in June 2020

In June 2020, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 1 billion 290 million dollars. The country was followed by United Kingdom with 1 billion 12 million dollars, USA with 790 million dollars, Iraq with 701 million dollars, and Italy with 628 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total exports was 32.8% in June 2020.

In January-June 2020 period, the main partner country for exports was Germany with 7 billion 102 million dollars. The country was followed by USA with 4 billion 619 million dollars, the United Kingdom with 4 billion 455 million dollars, Iraq with 4 billion 74 million dollars, Italy with 3 billion 602 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total exports was 31.8% in January-June 2020.



The main partner for imports was China in June 2020

In June 2020, the top country for Turkey's imports was China with 1 billion 935 million dollars. The country was followed by Germany with 1 billion 527 million dollars, Russia with 1 billion 183 million dollars, Iraq with 907 million dollars and USA with 779 million dollars. The ratio of first five countries in total imports was 38.8% in June 2020.

In January-June 2020 period, the top country for Turkey's imports was China with 10 billion 376 million dollars. The country was followed by Germany with 9 billion 113 million dollars, Russia with 8 billion 731 million dollars, USA with 6 billion 61 million dollars and Italy with 3 billion 856 million dollars. The ratio of first five countries in total imports was 38.6% in January-June 2020.

Seasonally and calendar adjusted exports increased by 15.3%

In June 2020, seasonally and calendar adjusted exports and imports increased by 15.3% and 8.9 %, respectively, compared with previous month. In June 2020, calendar adjusted exports and imports decreased by 6.4% and 9.3% compared with June 2019.



Ratio of exports of high-tech products in manufacturing industries was 3.2%

Foreign trade by technology intensity covers the manufacturing industries' products in classification of ISIC Rev.4. According to the ISIC Rev.4, the ratio of manufacturing industries products in total exports was 94.5% in June 2020. The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries exports was 3.2%. In January-June 2020 period, the ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries exports was 3.5%.

The ratio of manufacturing industries' products in total imports was 84.8%. The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries' imports was 12.0% in June 2020. The ratio of manufacturing industries' products in total imports was 80.0% in January-June 2020. The ratio of high-technology products in manufacturing industries' imports was 13.4% in January-June 2020.

According to the special trade system, exports were 12 billion 745 million dollars in June

According to the special trade system, in June 2020, exports were 12 billion 745 million dollars with a 15.2% increase and imports were 15 billion 835 million dollars with a 11.1% increase compared with June 2019.

In June 2020 foreign trade deficit was 3 billion 91 million dollars with a 3.1% decrease compared with June 2019.

Exports coverage imports was 80.5% while it was 77.6% in June 2019.

Exports were 70 billion 893 million dollars in January-June 2020

According to the special trade system, exports were 70 billion 893 million dollars with a 15.3% decrease and imports were 94 billion 527 million dollars with a 4.1% decrease compared with January-June 2019.

In January-June 2020 period, foreign trade deficit was 23 billion 633 million dollars with a 58.8% increase compared with January-June 2019.

Exports coverage imports was 75.0% while it was 84.9% in January-June 2019.

EXPLANATION

Foreign trade statistics are calculated according to two different trade systems, general trade system and special trade system. In the general trade system, goods entering and leaving the economic area of a country are covered. In this system, free zones, customs warehouses and goods entering or leaving the free circulation area, which constitute the economic area of the country, are included in the calculations. In the special trade system, customs warehouses and free zones are not included in the statistics, only goods entering and leaving the country's free circulation area are covered.

In this context, in order to ensure consistency with economic statistics such as balance of payments and national accounts calculations, foreign trade statistics, which is produced by Turkish Statistical Institute in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, have been published according to the general trade system in detail from January 2020. In addition, statistics according to the special trade system have been published in the press release and additional tables.