TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Health Expenditure Statistics

11/12/2019 | 04:55am EST
Health expenditures were 165 billion 234 million TL

Health expenditures reached to 165 billion 234 million TL with an increase of 17.5% in the year 2018. The proportion of current health expenditure to total health expenditure was 93.1% for the year 2017 and 93.8% for the year 2018.


Health expenditures by health care service providers, 2017, 2018

Health expenditures were 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP)

The proportion of total health expenditure to GDP was 4.4% in the year 2018. This proportion for general government was 3.4%.


General government provided 77.5% of health expenditures

The proportion of general government health expenditure to total health expenditure was 78% for the year 2017 and 77.5% for the year 2018.


Households provided 17.3% of health expenditures

Out of pocket health expenditures made by households for treatment, pharmaceuticals etc. reached to 28 billion 655 million TL with an increase of 19.4% in the year 2018. The proportion of household out of pocket health expenditure to total health expenditure was 17.3% in the year 2018.


Health expenditure per capita was 2 030 TL

Health expenditure per capita was 1 751 TL in the year 2017 and then it reached to 2 030 TL with an increase of 15.9% in the year 2018. When health expenditure per capita based on US Dollar ($) was evaluated, it was 480 $ in the year 2017 and 430 $ in the year 2018.


Basic indicators on health expenditures, 2017, 2018

The next release on this subject will be on the November 2020.

EXPLANATIONS

Health expenditure statistics in this press release were presented according to financing agents and service providers. This study was based on expenditure figures. Institutional data were obtained from administrative registers. Household out of pocket health expenditures were estimated based on the results of Household Budget Survey.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 09:53:59 UTC
