TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : House Sales Statistics

In October 2019, 142 810 houses were sold in Turkey

In Turkey, house sales decreased by 2.5% in October 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year and hence, became 142 810. For the house sales of October 2019, İstanbul had the highest share of house sales with 17.1% and 24 451 sold house. The followers of İstanbul were Ankara with 13 978 house sales and İzmir 9 012 house sales with the share of 9.8% and 6.3% respectively. The least house sold provinces were Hakkari with 13 house sales, Ardahan with 24 house sales and Bayburt with 93 house sales.

Number of house sales, 2018-2019



In October 2019, 50 411 ownership of the houses changed by mortgage sales

The mortgaged house sales throughout Turkey became 50 411 by increasing 525.1% compared to the same month of the previous year. House sales with mortgage had a 35.3% share of all house sales in Turkey. Most of house sales with mortgage was in İstanbul with 8 408 sales. İstanbul was the first province in Turkey ranking that has most house sales with mortgage share with 16.7%. Mortgaged house sales had the highest share in Artvin with 54.3% of all house sales.

Ownership of 92 399 houses changed by other sales

Other house sales in Turkey became 92 399 by decreasing 33.3% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the other sales, İstanbul was the first province with 16 043 sales and 17.4% share. Other house sales had 65.6% share of all house sales in İstanbul. Ankara was the second province with 7 875 sales. Ankara was followed by İzmir with 5 344 sales. The least other house sales was realized in Hakkari with 10 house sales.

House sales by type of sales, October 2019 House sales by state of sales, October 2019



In house sales, 50 181 of houses were sold for the first time

First house sales in Turkey became 50 181 by decreasing 32.9% compared to the same month of the previous year. First house sales had 35.1% share of all house sales in Turkey. The most first house sales was in İstanbul with 8 988 sales. İstanbul was the first province in Turkey ranking that had most first house sales share with 17.9%. The followers of İstanbul were Ankara with 3 683 house sales and İzmir with 2 967 house sales.

Ownership of 92 629 houses changed by second hand sales

Second hand house sales in Turkey became 92 629 by increasing 29.2% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the second hand sales, İstanbul was the first province again with 15 463 sales and 16.7% share. Share of the second hand sales was 63.2% in İstanbul in total house sales. Ankara was the second province with 10 295 sales and Ankara was followed by İzmir with 6 045 sales.

In October 2019, 4 272 houses were sold to foreigners

In house sales to foreigners became 4 272 by decreasing 31.9% compared to the same month of the previous year. İstanbul was the first province with 2 043 sales in October 2019. The followers of İstanbul were Antalya with 912 house sales, Bursa with 215 house sales, Ankara with 192 house sales and Yalova with 134 house sales.

Most house sales were made to Iraq citizens according to country nationalities

Iraq citizens bought 597 houses from Turkey in October. The followers of Iraq were Iran with 536 house sales, Russia with 292 house sales, Germany with 225 house sales and Afghanistan with 185 house sales.

The next release on this subject will be on December 17, 2019.

