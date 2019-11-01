TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Household Consumption Expenditures (Regional)

The share of housing and rent expenses was the highest in TR1 İstanbul Region

According to the results acquired from combined data set of 2016, 2017 and 2018 Household Budget Surveys; expenditures on housing and rent, food and non-alcoholic beverages and transportation had the largest part of total consumption expenditures. TR1 İstanbul Region had the highest share in expenditures on housing and rent with the rate of 29.5% where TRA North-East Anatolia Region had the lowest share with the rate of 21.4%.

TRC South-East Anatolia Region allocated the highest share to food

TRC South-East Anatolia Region had the highest share in expenditures on food and non-alcoholic beverages with the rate of 26.9% where TR1 İstanbul Region had the lowest share, 15.6%.

TR5 West Anatolia Region and TR8 West Black Sea Region allocated the highest share to transportation

TR5 West Anatolia Region and TR8 West Black Sea Region had the highest share with the rate of 19.9% and TRB Central-East Anatolia Region had the lowest share with the rate of 16.2% for transportation.

The share of education was the highest in TR1 İstanbul Region

Where TR1 İstanbul Region had the highest share with the rate of 3.5%, TR9 East Black Sea Region had the lowest share with the rate of 1% for education. TR2 West Marmara Region had the highest share which was 2.7%, TRB Central-East Anatolia had the lowest share which was 1.2% in health expenditures.

Distribution of expenditure groups by Statistical Regions Level 1, 2018



One fourth of total household consumption expenditure was done in TR1 İstanbul Region

According to the results of the study; 24.4% of total consumption expenditure was done by households in TR1 İstanbul Region. While TR3 Aegean was the second with the share of 14.9%, TR4 East Marmara and TR6 Mediterranean Regions followed TR3 Aegean with the rate of 11.2%.

The lowest share of consumption expenditures belonged to TRA North-East Anatolia Region

The only 1.7% of total expenditure was owned by households in TRA North-East Anatolia Region. This region was followed by TRB Central-East Anatolia Region with the rate of 2.9%.

Distribution of Statistical Regions Level 1 by expenditure groups, 2018



The next release on this subject will be on November, 2020.