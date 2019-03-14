TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Industrial Production Index

Industrial production decreased by 7.3% compared with same month of previous year

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, mining and quarrying index decreased by 7%, manufacturing index decreased by 7.5% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 1.7% in January 2019, compared with same month of previous year.

Industrial production increased by 1% compared with previous month

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, mining and quarrying index increased by 1.7%, manufacturing index increased by 1.1% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 0.1% in January 2019, compared with previous month.

The next release on this subject will be on April 16, 2019.