TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Industrial Production Index

07/12/2019 | 04:00am EDT
Industrial production decreased by 1.3% compared with same month of previous year

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, while mining and quarrying index decreased by 2.5% and manufacturing index decreased by 1.8%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 4.1% in May 2019, compared with same month of previous year.

Industrial production increased by 1.3% compared with previous month
When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, mining and quarrying index increased by 5.2%, manufacturing index increased by 1% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 2.9% in May 2019, compared with previous month.

The next release on this subject will be on August 16, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:59:02 UTC
