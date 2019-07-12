TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Industrial Production Index

Industrial production decreased by 1.3% compared with same month of previous year

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, while mining and quarrying index decreased by 2.5% and manufacturing index decreased by 1.8%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 4.1% in May 2019, compared with same month of previous year.

Industrial production increased by 1.3% compared with previous month

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, mining and quarrying index increased by 5.2%, manufacturing index increased by 1% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 2.9% in May 2019, compared with previous month.

The next release on this subject will be on August 16, 2019.