TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Industrial Production Index

Industrial production decreased by 3.9% compared with same month of previous year

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, mining and quarrying index increased by 4.8%, manufacturing index decreased by 4.6% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 0.5% in June 2019, compared with same month of previous year.

Industrial production decreased by 3.7% compared with previous month

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, while mining and quarrying index increased by 2.4%, manufacturing index decreased by 4.2% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 1.3% in June 2019, compared with previous month.

Industrial production decreased by 3% compared with the same quarter of the previous year

In the second quarter of 2019, calendar adjusted industrial production decreased by 3% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. The seasonally and calendar adjusted industrial production increased by 0.5% compared with the previous quarter.

The next release on this subject will be on September 13, 2019.