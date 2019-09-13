TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Industrial Production Index

Log in
09/13/2019 | 03:42am EDT
Industrial production decreased by 1.2% compared with same month of previous year

When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, while mining and quarrying index increased by 7.8%, manufacturing index decreased by 1.3% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 2.4% in July 2019, compared with same month of previous year.

Industrial production increased by 4.3% compared with previous month
When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, while mining and quarrying index increased by 3.2% and manufacturing index increased by 4.7%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 0.5% in July 2019, compared with previous month.

The next release on this subject will be on October 14, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 07:41:02 UTC
