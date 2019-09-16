TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Labour Force Statistics

Unemployment rate realized as 13.0%

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 938 thousand to 4 million 253 thousand persons in the period of June 2019 in Turkey compared with the same period of the previous year. The unemployment rate occurred as 13.0% with 2.8 percentage point increase. In the same period, non-agricultural unemployment rate occurred as 15.3% with 3.2 percentage point increase. While youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 24.8% with 5.4 percentage point increase, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 13.3% with 2.9 percentage point increase.

Employment rate realized as 46.4%

The number of employed persons decreased by 802 thousand to 28 million 512 thousand persons in the period of June 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. The employment rate occurred as 46.4% with 2 percentage point decrease.

The number of agricultural employment decreased by 232 thousand persons and the number of non-agricultural employment decreased by 569 thousand persons in this period. According to the distribution of employment by sector; 18.9% was employed in agriculture, 19.7% was in industry, 5.7% was in construction and 55.7% was in services. Employment in agriculture decreased by 0.3 percentage point and construction decreased by 1.5 percentage point while industry increased by 0.1 percentage point and services increased by 1.7 percentage point compared with the same period of the previous year.

Labour force participation rate realized as 53.3%

The number of persons in the labour force realized 32 million 766 thousand persons with 137 thousand persons increase in the period of June 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. Labour force participation rate (LFPR) was 53.3% with 0.5 percentage point decrease. LFPR for male was 72.4% with 1 percentage point decrease and the rate for female was 34.7% with 0.1 percentage point increase with the same period of the previous year.

Non-seasonally adjusted main labour force indicators, June 2018, June 2019



The rate of unregistered employment realized as 35.2%

The ratio of persons working without any social security relating to the main job occurred 35.2% with 1.2 percentage point increase in the period of June 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. In the non-agricultural sector, the rate of unregistered employment realized as 23.2% with 0.8 percentage point increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Seasonally adjusted employment rate realized as 45.6% and unemployment rate realized as 13.9%

Seasonally adjusted employed persons increased by 100 thousand persons and occured 27 million 983 thousand persons compared with the previous period. Seasonally adjusted employment rate occurred 45.6% with 0.1 percentage point increase.

The number of seasonally adjusted unemployed persons increased by 11 thousand to 4 million 532 thousand persons in the period of June 2019 compared with the previous period. The unemployment rate was 13.9% with 0.1 percentage point decrease.

Seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate was 52.9% with 0.1 percentage point increase compared with the previous period. According to the number of employment by sector, employment in agriculture increased by 25 thousand persons, industry increased by 70 thousand persons, construction increased by 12 thousand persons while services decreased by 7 thousand persons.

Seasonally adjusted main labour force indicators, June 2018 - June 2019



EXPLANATIONS

In the period of June 2019, results published in this press release includes 18th-30th weeks period including May, June and July 2019.