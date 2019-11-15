Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Labour Force Statistics

11/15/2019 | 03:35am EST
Unemployment rate realized as 14.0%

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 980 thousand to 4 million 650 thousand persons in the period of August 2019 in Turkey compared with the same period of the previous year. The unemployment rate occurred as 14.0% with 2.9 percentage point increase. In the same period, non-agricultural unemployment rate occurred as 16.7% with 3.5 percentage point increase. While youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 27.4% with 6.6 percentage point increase, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 14.3% with 2.9 percentage point increase.

Employment rate realized as 46.3%

The number of employed persons decreased by 789 thousand to 28 million 529 thousand persons in the period of August 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. The employment rate occurred as 46.3% with 2 percentage point decrease.

The number of agricultural employment decreased by 94 thousand persons and the number of non-agricultural employment decreased by 695 thousand persons in this period. According to the distribution of employment by sector; 19.6% was employed in agriculture, 19.5% was in industry, 5.5% was employed in construction and 55.4% was employed in services. Employment in agriculture increased by 0.2 percentage point, services increased by 1.4 percentage point while construction decreased by 1.6 percentage point. Industry was realized without any change compared with the same period of the previous year.

Labour force participation rate realized as 53.9%

The number of persons in the labour force realized 33 million 180 thousand persons with 191 thousand persons increase in the period of August 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. Labour force participation rate (LFPR) was 53.9% with 0.4 percentage point decrease. LFPR for male was 73.2% with 0.9 percentage point decrease and the rate for female was 35% with 0.1 percentage point increase with the same period of the previous year.

Non-seasonally adjusted main labour force indicators, August 2018, August 2019

The rate of unregistered employment realized as 36.1%

The ratio of persons working without any social security relating to the main job occurred 36.1% with 2.1 percentage point increase in the period of August 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. In the non-agricultural sector, the rate of unregistered employment realized as 23.4% with 1.3 percentage point increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Public sector employment increased as 7.4%

According to data gathered by Presidency of Strategy and Budget, total public sector employment realized as 4 million 612 thousand persons with 7.4% percentage point increase in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year.

Seasonally adjusted employment rate realized as 45.6% and unemployment rate realized as 14.2%

Seasonally adjusted employed persons increased by 66 thousand persons and occured 28 million 68 thousand persons compared with the previous period. Seasonally adjusted employment rate occurred 45.6% with 0.1 percentage point increase.

The number of seasonally adjusted unemployed persons decreased by 18 thousand to 4 million 642 thousand persons in the period of August 2019 compared with the previous period. The unemployment rate was 14.2% with 0.1 percentage point decrease.

Seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate was 53.1% without any change compared with the previous period. According to the number of employment by sector, employment in services increased by 141 thousand persons while industry decreased by 49 thousand persons, construction decreased by 24 thousand persons and agriculture decreased by 3 thousand persons.

Seasonally adjusted main labour force indicators, August 2018 - August 2019

The next release on this subject will be on December 16, 2019.

EXPLANATIONS
In the period of August 2019, results published in this press release includes 27th-39thweeks period including July, August and September 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 08:34:00 UTC
