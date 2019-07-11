TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Library Statistics

In 2018 there were 31 thousand 451 libraries in Turkey

In 2018, there were 1 national library, 1 162 public libraries, 598 university libraries and 29 thousand 690 formal and non-formal education libraries in Turkey. The number of registered members of national library was 23 thousand 747, the number of registered members of public libraries was 2 million 840 thousand 504 and the number of registered members of university libraries was 3 million 912 thousand 306 in 2018.

Number of books in the National Library was 1 million 463 thousand 488

The number of books in National Library was 1 million 463 thousand 488 in 2018 with an increase of 3.8%. Other materials in National Library was 197 thousand 216 in 2018 with an increase of 7% compared to 2017.

Number of beneficiaries increased by 0.6% in the National Library

The number of beneficiaries of the National Library increased by 0.6% in 2018 compared to 2017 and reached to 633 thousand 999. In the same period, number of registered members of National Library decreased by 10.3% and became 23 thousand 747.

Number of books, persons benefiting and registered members in public libraries, 2014-2018



Number of books in the public libraries increased by 1.4%

The number of public libraries increased by 1.4% in 2018 compared to the previous year and reached 1 162 in 2018. The number of books in the public libraries decreased by 0.1% in 2018 compared to 2017 and became 19 million 966 thousand 573.

Number of registered members of public libraries increased by 29.1%

The number of registered members of public libraries increased by 29.1% in 2018 compared to 2017. It was 2 million 840 thousand 504 in 2018. The number of beneficiaries of public libraries increased by 12.6% in 2018 compared to the 2017. It was 28 million 242 thousand 986 in 2018. The number of other materials in public libraries decreased by 2.5% in 2018 compared to 2017.

Number of books in the university libraries increased by 7.4%

The number of university libraries increased by 6% in 2018 compared to 2017 and reached to 598. The number of books in university libraries increased by 7.4% in 2018 compared to 2017 and became 17 million 600 thousand 15. The number of members registered in university libraries increased by 2.6% in 2018 compared to 2017. It was 3 million 912 thousand 306 in 2018.

Number of the books and registered members of university libraries by years, 2014-2018



Number of formal and non-formal education libraries increased by 12.4%

The number of formal and non-formal education libraries which covered official schools, private schools and the private courses was increased by 12.4% in 2018 compared to 2017. It was 29 thousand 690 in 2018. Number of books in the formal and non-formal education libraries increased by 13.3% in 2018 compared to 2017. It was 30 million 263 thousand 384 in 2018.

Number of books in the libraries by years, 2014 - 2018



The next release on this subject will be on July 2020.

