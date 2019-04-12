TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Milk and Milk Products

Milk collected by integrated dairies was 751 thousand 17 tonnes

The amount of collected cow's milk in February decreased by 7.8% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Drinking milk production by integrated dairies became 128 thousand 986 tonnes in February and decreased by 16.5% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from cow's milk was 54 thousand 757 tonnes and decreased by 2.8% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 743 tonnes decreased by 67.5% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Yoghurt production became 89 thousand 116 tonnes in February and decreased by 1.2% when compared to same month of the previous year. Drink made of yoghurt production became 53 thousand 527 tonnes and decreased by 1.8% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

In February the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.

Collected cow's milk, February 2019



Seasonal and calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in February when compared to the previous month decreased by 2.2%. Calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in February when compared to the same month of the previous year decreased by 7.8%.