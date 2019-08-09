TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Milk and Milk Products

Milk collected by integrated dairies was 835 thousand 172 tonnes

The amount of collected cow's milk in June decreased by 1.6% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Drinking milk production by integrated dairies became 121 thousand 735 tonnes in June and increased by 2.6% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from cow's milk was 51 thousand 742 tonnes and decreased by 13.8% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 4 thousand 401 tonnes decreased by 4.1% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Yoghurt production became 98 thousand 271 tonnes in June and decreased by 1.6% when compared to same month of the previous year. Drink made of yoghurt production became 59 thousand 130 tonnes and decreased by 1.5% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

In June the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.3%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.

Collected cow's milk, June 2019



Seasonal and calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in June when compared to the previous month increased by 0.7%. Calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in June when compared to the same month of the previous year decreased by 0.3%.



The next release on this subject will be on September 13, 2019.

