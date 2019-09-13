Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Milk and Milk Products

09/13/2019 | 03:42am EDT
The amount of collected cow's milk in July decreased by 7.5% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Drinking milk production by integrated dairies became 107 thousand 228 tonnes in July and increased by 1.5% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from cow's milk was 54 thousand 725 tonnes and decreased by 14.6% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 3 thousand 822 tonnes decreased by 3.3% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Yoghurt production became 114 thousand 745 tonnes in July and decreased by 3.2% when compared to same month of the previous year. Drink made of yoghurt production became 64 thousand 583 tonnes and decreased by 8.3% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

In July the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.3%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.

Seasonal and calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in July when compared to the previous month decreased by 3.3%. Calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in July when compared to the same month of the previous year decreased by 7.5%.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 07:41:02 UTC
